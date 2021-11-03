McDonald's Japan offering 'Ty' beanie boos as Happy Meal toys

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
McDonald's Japan took to Twitter on Oct. 22 to share that it would offer beanie boos Happy Meal toys.
Beanie boos or beanie babies are a popular line of stuffed toys by manufacturer Ty that some of us might be familiar with.
Beanie boos happy meal toys
There will be 14 beanie boos to collect in the form of animals from places like Africa, Asia and Australia.
These include panda, penguin, giraffe and lion, among others.
McDonald's Japan also released a short "movie" of the beanie boos interacting with each other.
Here's are some screengrabs.
Watch it here:
💗10/22(金)から💗— マクドナルド (@McDonaldsJapan) October 22, 2021
ついに😍 #ハッピーセット 🍔 に #Ty が登場🥳🙌
＼第1弾は👀／
アフリカ🦒ヨーロッパ🦊アジア🐯オーストラリア🦘からやってきた動物たちが全部で8種類😍
動物たちのムービーも届いています❣️かわいい動物たちの様子をリンクからのぞいてみて🙌https://t.co/5BHKbPaTrM pic.twitter.com/bVd4z4ocV9
Happy customer
In response to the Twitter post, one customer said that their child loved Ty stuffed animals and was excited upon opening the Happy Meal.
まさかの公式様からのいいね👍ありがとうございます✨— ダレタメ広報 (@daretame_kouhou) October 24, 2021
うちの子供たちがtyのぬいぐるみが大好きなのでお世話になってます☺️
袋開けた瞬間、子供が「ライオン、イケメン！」と興奮してました🎵 pic.twitter.com/rYTFnU3IF0
History of beanie babies
The stuffed toys were especially popular in the 1990s and have since evolved from "beanie babies" to "beanie boos".
The key difference between the two is that the latter is characterised by larger eyes.
Top photos via McDonald's Japan
