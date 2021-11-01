Hershey's soft serve & new mango pie at McDonald's S'pore from Nov. 4, 2021

Here's some good news for Hershey lovers: McDonald's Singapore will be bringing back its Hershey's soft serve line from Nov. 4.

Hershey's desserts

The returning McFlurry is a smooth blend of Oreo cookie bits, Hershey's soft serve, and chocolate fudge.

Hershey's McFlurry (from S$3)

Mudpie McFlurry (from S$3.30)

Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry (from S$3.30)

Hershey's Hot Fudge Sundae (from S$2.40)

Hershey's Strawberry Sundae (from S$2.40)

Hershey's Cone (from S$1.40)

Hershey's Twist Cone (from S$1.40)

Hershey's ChocoCone (from S$1.60)

The Hershey's desserts and Mango Pie will be available from Nov. 4 after breakfast hours, at all McDonald's restaurants, and via McDelivery, GrabFood and foodpanda.

New Mango Pie

The fast food giant will also be introducing the Mango Pie from Nov. 4.

Filled with nata de coco, the new Mango Pie (from S$1.40) starts selling after breakfast hours.

Breakfast Wrap Chicken Sausage

The Breakfast Wrap Chicken Sausage (from S$5) will also be added to the McSaver menu.

The item features a chicken patty wrapped with scrambled eggs and hashbrown drizzled in ketchup and cheddar cheese.

It joins other regulars in the range, such as Egg McMuffin, Sausage McMuffin, and Chicken Muffin.

Top photos via McDonald's Singapore