McDonald's S'pore distributes over 4,000 meals to dormitory workers for Deepavali

We're lovin' it.

Fasiha Nazren | November 03, 2021, 03:59 PM

To commemorate the upcoming Deepavali, McDonald's Singapore distributed more than 4,000 meals on Nov. 2 to the staff and residents of two dormitories in Singapore: The Leo and Westlite Juniper.

Over 4,000 meals distributed

The meal consisted of two pieces of Chicken McCrispy, an apple pie, and a canned drink.

Meals were also specially catered for the vegetarians in the community.

Photo from McDonald's Singapore.

General manager for McDonald's Singapore, Benjamin Boh, said that this initiative is a "small gesture of appreciation" for the migrant workers whose "contributions we do not take for granted".

Mohammed Shahneazur, a resident of Westlite Juniper, expressed his gratitude:

“My friends and I sometimes enjoy ordering burgers and fries from McDonald’s to Westlite Juniper after a day’s work, so I’m very happy that McDonald’s is treating us to this special meal for Deepavali. I’m also happy that Westlite and the people in Singapore care about migrant workers.”

Prepared in more than 70 outlets

The meals were prepared by McDonald's crew in more than 70 McDonald's restaurants located across the island.

Photo from McDonald's Singapore.

According to the fast-food restaurant, it was delivered to both dormitories while observing the "highest level" of safety measures in food delivery.

Top image from McDonald's Singapore.

