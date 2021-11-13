Back

Maserati driver & friends savagely assault Taiwanese student after minor car accident

The boy's condition is improving.

Nyi Nyi Thet | November 13, 2021, 04:06 PM

Events

Cellarbration Year End Warehouse Sale

01 November 2021 - 31 December 2021

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A traffic accident in Taiwan turned violent as a Maserati driver, Lee Wei-lin, and his friends beat up a Taiwanese student, surnamed Song.

The accident occurred after Song's car had a "minor collision with a Maserati during a change of lanes".

Here's the now viral video.

Song, 18, had initially been confronted by the three people in the Maserati, who were 25-year-old Lee, 23-year-old Chang Tun-Liang, and 19-year-old Chen Chin-hao.

But the three proceeded to call four other friends to the scene.

According to Focus Taiwan, they then assaulted him with a baseball bat despite Song having apologised.

The three people in the Maserati were detained by police. The other four who had turned up to the scene but did not take part in the assault were not detained.

The three were also eventually released due to it being a "no trial without complaint" case. This action would later provoke much fury among the public.

According to Focus Taiwan, prosecutors later issued warrants to summon the trio, and asked the court to order they be detained.

This was after reviewing video footage of the assault.

The attack had initially left Song unconscious and fighting for his life according to media reports.

Luckily, while Song is still currently hospitalised, his condition has improved.

According to Apple Daily (Taiwan), the business student told his mother not to worry about him, and even asked if she had eaten.

Song's mother told reporters that she is happy that her son's condition has improved, and that she would probably sue the assailants.

According to the mother, two of the assailants had held Song by the arms, while the other assaulted him with a baseball bat.

Media reports had earlier reported that the driver had continued beating Song with a baseball bat despite him apologising repeatedly.

One of the assailant's parents knelt in front of the hospital gates to beg for forgiveness, but Song's mother refused to see them, and said she will "only accept their apology, if they can give my son back his health".

Image from YouTube and CNA

Unthinkable for Australia not to join US in defending Taiwan: Defence minister

Australia has been inching closer to the U.S.

November 13, 2021, 03:52 PM

SCDF's firefighters & elite team rescues man on 70m high tower crane who had injured his leg

Once the injured worker was lowered to the ground, an SCDF ambulance crew assessed him before conveying him to the Singapore General Hospital.

November 13, 2021, 02:09 PM

If a sweetened zero-sugar drink still tastes just as sweet, is it really healthier? We asked some experts.

Some common questions about sweeteners, answered.

November 13, 2021, 02:00 PM

M'sian property agent, 28, apologises after backlash for insulting delivery riders

He claimed that he had lost his job, and asked the public for forgiveness.

November 13, 2021, 01:36 PM

Indonesian president Jokowi tries out new superbike circuit on his customised Kawasaki bike

He is an avid biker.

November 13, 2021, 12:37 PM

‘We have so much love to give’: S’porean couple in their 40s on fostering a 4-year-old child

It’s not just babysitting.

November 13, 2021, 12:17 PM

Employers can be fined for contacting employees outside work hours under new Portugal law

The new law says that 'the employer must respect the privacy of the worker'.

November 13, 2021, 12:06 PM

Gojek lets students take full creative control of campaigns. This is the end product. 

A campaign for students, by students.

November 13, 2021, 11:28 AM

Old Chang Kee's limited edition panda-themed mala chicken puff only available on Nov. 21, 2021

Panda, panda, panda, panda.

November 13, 2021, 11:12 AM

Xi Jinping & Joe Biden to meet virtually on Nov. 15, 2021

The first one-on-one meeting since Biden took office.

November 13, 2021, 11:01 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.