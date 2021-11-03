Back

Marvel's 'Eternals' rated M18 in S'pore by IMDA due to some homosexual references & sexy scenes

However, it is 'passed clean', which means that the movie shown here will be the full version, without any cuts.  

Lean Jinghui | November 03, 2021, 08:15 PM

For fans of Marvel Studio, their latest movie "Eternals" is set to debut across cinemas in Singapore from tomorrow, Nov. 4.

According to Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA), the film has been rated as Mature-18 (M18), restricting attendance to those aged 18 and above.

Via IMDA

Rationale for rating

According to the IMDA website (don't click in if you don't want full spoilers), the film is classified as M18 with the advisory “Some Mature Content”, for a few reasons.

(Spoilers)

IMDA shared that the film contains "some homosexual references and depictions" – in one scene, one of the male Eternals is shown to have a same gender family unit, with the two same gender partners later embracing and kissing.

IMDA elaborated:

"This would be more appropriate under the M18 Classification Guidelines which allow 'non-explicit depictions of mild sexual activity or acts of intimacy (e.g. kissing and hugging) between persons of the same gender'."

The film also contains one scene showing sexual intimacy between a man and woman.

In addition, according to IMDA, there are "some scenes of violence", as the Eternals fight the Deviants with their super powers.

Some injuries are depicted in these scenes, including "slashing or stabbing with blood spurts".

However, with an M18 rating, the Marvel movie was "passed clean", which is still good news. This means that the movie shown here will be the full version, without any cuts.

What is "Eternals"?

For the uninitiated, “Eternals” is the latest film of Marvel Cinematic Universe's (MCU) Phase Four, following "Avengers: Endgame" and "Black Widow".

"Eternals" is about a team of immortal superheroes, sent to Earth to protect humans from monstrous creatures known as the Deviants.

The Eternals have been living on Earth since the very beginning of civilisation, but were instructed not to interfere with human issues and conflicts. So they blended in and kept their existence unknown all these years.

It contains one of the most international and diverse casts Marvel has ever had, including Marvel's first deaf actress, Lauren Ridloff (who plays Makkari), and Lia McHugh, who is only 14 (and plays Sprite).

Other famous names include Angelina Jolie, who plays Thena, Gemma Chan, who plays Sersi, and Richard Madden, who plays Ikaris.

