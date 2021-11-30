No Marina Bay fireworks for New Year’s Eve 2022, fireworks at heartland locations instead

The Marina Bay Countdown is making a return this December, although it continues to be muted.

Presented by Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA), it will feature two key highlights from the previous year: Shine a Light, a light display, and Share the Moment, a visual storytelling showcase.

For the second consecutive year, New Year's Eve fireworks will be set off from heartland locations instead of Marina Bay, to prevent crowding and the risk of Covid-19 transmission.

Selected heartland fireworks and scenes from Marina Bay will also be featured in a New Year’s Eve special by Mediacorp, "Let’s Celebrate 2022".

The programme will be broadcast on Channel 5 and streamed online via meWATCH and Mediacorp Entertainment YouTube Channel.

Shine a Light

The Shine a Light display will return with 60 light beams in a circular formation, projected from The Promontory.

"These represent strength in diversity as we rally around one another to navigate the pandemic, and shine the spotlight on frontline workers, ground-up groups, as well as charities meeting needs within our communities during these difficult times," the organisers said.

The light display will launch Dec. 1, 2021, at 8:45pm.

Each week from Dec. 1 - 28, a different colour is used to spotlight a different cause.

From Dec. 29 - 31, the display will light up in magenta to represent the "harmonious spirit of Singapore Together" etc. etc..

You can catch the light show nightly during the period from 8pm to 10:30pm (except on Dec. 1, where it starts at 8:45pm), with extended showtimes till 11:45pm on NYE.

An animated light display will also take place every 15 minutes.

Fundraising element

This year, local philanthropic organisation The Majurity Trust is embarking on a fundraising campaign to rally donors, corporates, and private individuals.

The funds will go towards vulnerable communities in Singapore.

You can view the programme below, and find out how to donate here.

Share the Moment

From Dec. 26 - 31, a series of light projection shows will be illuminated on the facade of three iconic structures: The Fullerton Hotel Singapore, Merlion, ArtScience Museum.

The projections will feature original artworks by local students, portraying heartwarming moments inspired by the President’s Volunteerism & Philanthropy Awards 2021.

During the period, the shows will be presented nightly in 15-minute intervals from 8pm - 10:30pm, with extended showtimes till 11:45pm on NYE.

Installations at waterfront promenade

Additionally, part of the Marina Bay waterfront promenade adjacent to Marina Boulevard will also be lit up with light installations and projections.

The works include a kaleidoscope of colours on a treetop canopy, a galaxy, a lighted inflatable bird structures, as well as an abstract clockface projection display.

The waterfront promenade light installations is available from Dec. 1 - 31, 8pm to 10:30pm, with extended display times on NYE.

A map of all the programmes:

Top image via @eleejy on Instagram