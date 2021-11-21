Back

Manchester United set to sack manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: UK media

Following a 4-1 defeat by Watford.

Sulaiman Daud | November 21, 2021, 11:35 AM

The board of Manchester United football club, of the English Premier League, have reportedly decided to sack manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Multiple reports from English media, including the Times, the Guardian, and the Manchester Evening News, have said that the Norwegian manager is set for the chop.

World Cup winner Zinedine Zidane is reportedly in the frame to take over.

Loss to Watford

Just hours before the reported decision, on Nov. 20 night, Manchester United fell to a heavy 4-1 defeat against Watford FC.

A rare goal by Dutch midfielder Donny Van De Beek and two saved penalties by Spanish goalkeeper David de Gea (one retaken) could not salvage a match that saw two goals scored by Watford in injury time.

Solskjaer came under immense pressure after a string of poor results.

This was following some impressive wins in the early part of the season, but the The Red Devils were recently defeated by arch-rivals Liverpool FC 5-0, city rivals Manchester City 2-0, and 2-1 to Young Boys in the Champions' League.

Following the Watford result, the club called an emergency board meeting to discuss Solskjaer's future, according to The Times.

Their decision puts an end to the managerial stint of a member of Manchester United's legendary Treble-winning squad in 1999.

At the wheel

Solskjaer first took over as caretaker manager to see out the 2018-2019 season after Jose Mourinho was sacked.

Manchester United finished sixth, and Solskjaer signed a permanent deal.

In his first full season in charge (2019-2020), Solskjaer finished third, qualifying for the Champions' League.

The team finished second in the 2020-2021 season, leading to hopes that he could take an extra step and win the league for Manchester United for the first time since 2013.

Hopes were raised further when Manchester United announced the signing of superstar (and Shopee brand ambassador) Cristiano Ronaldo.

However, following the defeat by Watford, the club lie seventh in the table, with 17 points taken from 12 matches played.

