Man seen rescuing enormous jellyfish that washed up at Pasir Ris Park

Hope it survived.

Zi Shan Kow | November 28, 2021, 11:39 AM

A man was seen pushing a large, stranded jellyfish back into the sea at Pasir Ris Park on Nov. 26.

A short video of his rescue attempt was shared by Facebook user Darrel Mok in Facebook group Singapore Wildlife Sightings.

Jellyfish rescue

Although the jellyfish was lying on the edge of the coastline, rescuing the motionless creature proved to be a challenge.

The man used a kayak paddle to get some leverage under the jellyfish. However, its size and weight strained against the paddle.

At the same time, the man was careful not to get too close to the jellyfish.

By the end of the video, he was seen digging a trench in front of the animal. Unfortunately, the video was cut before we could tell if the jellyfish made it back into the water.

Video by Darrel Mok/FB.

Huge jellyfish

Based on its size and shape, the animal is likely to be a Huge Jellyfish, which are known to have bells that range from 25cm to 50cm in size.

According to WildSingapore, a website on local wildlife, they are sometimes spotted along Singapore's northern shores, and are usually only sighted when they are beached.

Jellyfish drift in the sea and do not survive well once they accidentally find themselves on shore, as they are mostly made of water.

In 2011, STOMP reported another sighting of a Huge Jellyfish in Pasir Ris.

It is not rare to encounter jellyfish at Pasir Ris Park, where blooms of mangrove jellyfish were reported in 2017, 2019, and 2020.

Top image by Darrel Mok/FB.

