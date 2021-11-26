Back

Man, 39, found dead in car in Bukit Batok car park

Police do not suspect foul play.

Jane Zhang | November 26, 2021, 12:38 PM

A 39-year-old man was found motionless in a car parked at the open air car park of Block 216 Bukit Batok Street 21 at around 10:40am on Wednesday (Nov. 24).

He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Found dead in a grey BMW

According to Lianhe Wanbao, a resident in her 70s said she had seen the passenger door of a grey BMW open, and a man lying motionless in the front passenger seat.

Wanbao also reported that another man attempted to resuscitate the unconscious man by performing CPR, but the attempt was unsuccessful.

In addition, a woman was spotted kneeling anxiously beside the car.

When a Wanbao reporter arrived on the scene, the windshield and the passenger door of a grey BMW were covered by a white cloth, and police officers were present and investigating.

Another resident, 29, told Wanbao that officers removed a mobile phone and brown handbag from the car.

Police do not suspect foul play

Responding to Mothership's queries, police confirmed that they were alerted to a case of unnatural death at 10:41am on Nov. 24, and the man was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic.

Wanbao reported that many of the deceased man's family members rushed to the scene after receiving the news.

The man's wife reportedly squatted at the void deck of the HDB block, looking sadly at the vehicle as other family members comforted her.

Based on preliminary investigations, police said that they do not suspect foul play.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top photo via Lianhe Wanbao.

