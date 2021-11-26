S'pore man, 18, arrested after allegedly confessing on video to sexually assaulting girl

The police have arrested an 18-year-old man for his alleged involvement in the sexual assault of a girl at a residential unit along Towner Road on Sep. 21, 2021.

Police statement

On Nov. 22, the police received multiple reports after the man allegedly confessed to sexually assaulting a girl in a video that was uploaded on social media.

The police commenced investigations immediately and arrested the man on Nov. 23.

Investigations are ongoing to determine if there are other victims involved.

The man has been charged in court on Nov. 25 with an offence of sexual assault involving penetration.

The man will be remanded for further investigations.

If found guilty, he can be jailed up to 20 years, fined or caned.

The police said in their statement that they take all reports of sexual assault seriously and will spare no effort to ensure that perpetrators are dealt with severely and in accordance with the law.

Victims of sexual assault are encouraged to come forward to report a crime, the police added.

The police adopt a victim-centric approach to sexual crime investigations and victims will be handled sensitively during the investigation process.

Videos on TikTok

The 18-year-old man who allegedly confessed to the assault apparently did so on Monday, Nov. 22 in an Instagram livestream.

The livestream was allegedly conducted via an anonymous account that appears to have been deleted.

The alleged perpetrator was confronted on camera by two other men, who go by Instagram handles @shamrahman7 and @LukeyNews.

Two 1-minute 44-second snippets of the livestream were then shared on TikTok here and here in two parts.

First video snippet

The first TikTok video caption said the alleged perpetrator had assaulted multiple girls.

The two men made the alleged perpetrator state publicly what he allegedly did to the victim.

The alleged perpetrator stammered initially and tried not to reveal his face to the camera, but later relented.

He said: "I would like to apologise for like what I've done. And I know it was wrong. Then like I really wanted to change myself and all. I really know it was wrong. That's why I was shocked this thing come out again."

"I never really gotten into any trouble like recently and all just cos I know it was wrong after that thing and I didn't create any more trouble."

The alleged perpetrator continued when probed to elaborate further on what he did: "I fingered the girl."

"I fingered her when she was intoxicated, I mean... I don't know if she have consent or not cos she did sort of got one point of time she say she did allow it..."

Second video snippet

He did confess in the second video eventually and said: "I feel like crap."

The two men then urged the alleged perpetrator to turn himself in to the police.

The alleged perpetrator said: "I will go to the police station and turn myself in."

At this stage the livestream was watched by close to 3,000 people.

The two men then made the alleged perpetrator pinky promise by showing their pinky fingers to the camera and wriggling them at the same time.

Follow and listen to our podcast here