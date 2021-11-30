Back

Lionel Messi crowned best football player of the year for record 7th time

He did it again.

Syahindah Ishak | November 30, 2021, 11:50 AM

Events

Lionel Messi has won the 2021 Ballon d'Or, an award given to the best football player of the year.

Seventh Ballon d'Or

This is the seventh Ballon d'Or for the 34-year-old Paris Saint-Germain forward, the most any player has ever won in history.

Messi previously won the accolade in 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015 and 2019.

Bayern Munich's striker Robert Lewandowski came second, and Chelsea midfielder Jorginho was third.

The Ballon d'Or, which is awarded annually by France Football, is voted for by 180 journalists from around the world.

Coaches and captains of national teams also vote.

Won Copa America with Argentina in July 2021

Speaking at the ceremony held at Paris' Theatre du Chatelet on Tuesday (Nov. 30) morning (Singapore time), Messi said, as reported by BBC:

"Two years ago I thought it was the last time. People were starting to ask me when I was going to retire but now I'm here in Paris and very happy.

[...]

I don't know if it's the best year of my life - I've had a long career - but it was a special one with the title with Argentina after the tough times and the criticism."

Messi had led Argentina to win the Copa America title in July 2021 after defeating rivals Brazil in the finals.

This was Argentina's first major trophy since 1993.

Top images via PSG/Twitter & Lionel Messi/Instagram.

