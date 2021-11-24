Back

Lawyer Lim Tean takes over case to represent 13 bus drivers against SBS Transit after M Ravi fired

A new development.

Belmont Lay | November 24, 2021, 02:48 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Lim Tean will replace M Ravi as the lawyer acting for the 13 former and current bus drivers who are taking SBS Transit to court for allegedly unfair work practices.

This was after Ravi was fired by the drivers.

"Prominent" lawyer

The public-facing plaintiff Chua Qwong Meng, who has been speaking on behalf of the rest of the bus drivers, said in a Nov. 24 statement that he and the other bus drivers have appointed Lim of Carson Law Chambers to represent them.

Chua also said Lim is a "prominent lawyer and political leader" who has been involved in high-profile legal cases.

The drivers are confident that Lim will plead their case effectively and help achieve the desired outcome, Chua added.

The drivers fired Ravi as they did not condone his behaviour at all and were shocked by his display.

This was after he called the defendant's lawyer, Davinder Singh, "a clown" during the first day of the hearing.

The drivers said they had paid Ravi more than S$55,000 raised through "the public's generosity in donating to our cause".

Lim confirms taking up case

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Lim said he was taking over the case that involves "legal issues which have enormous ramifications not only for the economic interest of SBS Transit drivers, but also many other workers in Singapore".

Ravi previously wrote on his own Facebook page that he had a falling out with Lim.

Background

Chua commenced his suit against SBS Transit in September 2019.

He had worked for SBS Transit from April 2017 to early 2020.

He is claiming that SBS Transit breached the Employment Act by not giving him a rest day each week and that he was also underpaid for overtime work.

Another 12 drivers are linked to Chua's case against SBS Transit, with some S$720,000 involved in the allegations of all 13 suits.

Top photo via

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Neighbours cook rice dumplings along HDB corridor, bring back smell of the good old days

Some commented that it could be potentially dangerous to others.

November 24, 2021, 01:43 PM

M’sia, Indonesia & Taiwan invited to US democracy summit, S’pore not involved

There are 110 invitees.

November 24, 2021, 01:05 PM

S'pore youths teach beginners & families how to fish in a sustainable way

The teenagers catch fish like they are catching Pokémons -- by going for variety and releasing them.

November 24, 2021, 12:37 PM

DBS & POSB internet banking wonky 2nd day running

The bank said issue was resolved after the first day.

November 24, 2021, 12:06 PM

S'pore boy, 3, gets Covid-19, father documents on TikTok serving quarantine order with him

The duo have been transferred to a hotel to serve their quarantine order.

November 24, 2021, 11:15 AM

KFC S'pore launches BBQ Crunch Chicken coated with Lay's potato chips

You get the best of both worlds.

November 24, 2021, 11:15 AM

Kampung Admiralty Hawker Centre opens for 5 pax dine-in with 'quick & seamless' checks

Part of 11 hawker centres which started allowing patrons to dine in groups of five.

November 24, 2021, 10:57 AM

S'pore Army gets rid of 5BX, soldiers to do more stretching type workouts

Army keeping up with the science and times.

November 24, 2021, 03:27 AM

About 5,000 new HDB flats to be built in Mount Pleasant on Old Police Academy site

An area with a lot of history.

November 24, 2021, 02:33 AM

1,782 new Covid-19 cases & 5 deaths reported in S'pore

Today’s update.

November 23, 2021, 10:38 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.