Vaccination-differentiated measures expanding to libraries, selected community centre activities from Dec. 1

Expansion of Vaccination-Differentiated Safe Management Measures.

Jane Zhang | November 20, 2021, 02:24 PM

The Multi-Ministry Taskforce (MTF) announced that it will be expanding Vaccination-Differentiated Safe Management Measures (VDS) to more settings and activities on Nov. 20.

This is in order to further reduce the risk of transmission in some settings.

VDS extended to libraries, selected CC activities

Beginning from Dec. 1, VDS will be extended to all libraries under the National Library Board (NLB), as well as selected activities in community clubs or centres under People's Association.

In a Nov. 20 press release, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said:

"Vaccination is key to protecting our population even as SMMs are further relaxed.

[...] By restricting entry to only individuals who have been fully vaccinated, we can further reduce the risk of transmission in such settings."

Children aged 12 and below, individuals who have recovered from Covid-19, unvaccinated individuals with a valid negative pre-event test (PET) result, and — from Dec. 1 — individuals deemed to be medically ineligible for vaccines under the National Vaccination Programme are also covered under VDS.

VDS at hawker centres and coffee shops

On the same day, MTF also announced that groups of up to five persons can be allowed to gather and dine in at F&B establishments from Nov. 22, regardless of household.

However, for hawker centres and coffee shops, only those which can implement full VDS checks can accept groups of up to five.

For hawker centres and coffee shops that have yet to implement VDS checks, the maximum group size will remain at two fully-vaccinated persons.

The first batch of hawker centres and coffee shops that are ready will start such checks from Nov. 23, and more will do so when ready.

The National Environment Agency (NEA) and the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) will share more details on the first batch of hawker centres and coffee shops with full VDS checks soon, MTF said.

Unvaccinated individuals cannot use PET result to enter a VDS setting from Jan. 1, 2022

In a subsequent update, the Ministry of Health added that under the current rules, unvaccinated individuals can enter a VDS setting if they are tested negative for Covid-19 via Pre-Event Testing (PET).

However, the ministry will remove this concession for unvaccinated individuals to perform PET in lieu of being fully vaccinated from Jan. 1, 2022.

They explained that this will give unvaccinated people more time to complete their primary series vaccination regime.

Background

VDS had been introduced by MOH on Aug. 6, when it was announced that fully-vaccinated individuals would be able to participate in higher-risk mask-off activities, such as dining in in groups of five and having larger events, such as solemnisations and congregational services.

VDS was then expanded to include entry into shopping malls, large standalone stores, and attractions, as well as dining-in at hawker centres, coffeeshops, and other food and beverage establishments.

Top photo via Facebook/National Library Board.

