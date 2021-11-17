Chinese medicine Lianhua Qingwen not approved in S'pore to treat Covid-19: HSA

Chinese medicine Lianhua Qingwen is not approved to be used to treat Covid-19 symptoms, the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) said in an advisory on Nov. 17.

HSA also said such claims are disallowed.

Claims circulating in Singapore

HSA said it is aware of claims that Lianhua Qingwen products can be used to prevent or treat Covid-19, which have been circulating on social media and in Telegram chat groups.

HSA added that some Lianhua Qingwen products are listed as Chinese proprietary medicines in Singapore for the relief of cold and flu symptoms, and their approval was based on the documented uses of the ingredients present in the products.

However, they are not approved by HSA to treat or alleviate symptoms of Covid-19.

HSA added: "To date, there is no scientific evidence from randomised clinical trials to show that any herbal product, including Lianhua Qingwen products, can be used to prevent or treat Covid-19."

All herbal products formulated for common cold and flu should only be used to manage symptoms such as headache, runny or blocked nose, sore throat and cough, the authority said.

HSA said: "We strongly advise members of the public not to fall prey to unsubstantiated claims or spread unfounded rumours that herbal products can be used to prevent or treat Covid-19."

Scientific evidence need to be provided

HSA requires any product that claims to treat Covid-19 to have scientific evidence from controlled clinical studies to substantiate that such a product is safe and effective against the ailment

Such a product must first be submitted to HSA to assess the scientific evidence and be registered before it can be supplied locally.

Dealers and sellers are reminded not to make any false or misleading claims that the products they are selling can prevent, protect against or treat diseases such as Covid-19.

Dealers and sellers who make such false or misleading claims in their marketing can be prosecuted and imprisoned for up to two years and/ or fined up to S$5,000.

Top photo via Lianhua Qingwen

Follow and listen to our podcast here