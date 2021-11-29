Back

Exhibit at Lee Kong Chian Natural History Museum features over 50 parasite specimens

Parasite.

Rei Chong | November 29, 2021, 05:54 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Mosquitos, ticks, tapeworms — what do they all have in common? They are all parasites.

They also make for a really cool exhibit.

The Body Snatchers exhibit at Lee Kong Chian Natural History Museum has been up and running since October 30. The exhibit boasts over 50 parasite specimens and hopes to break the stereotype that all parasites are bad.

Tucked away on the second floor of the museum, the bright neon displays and slightly eerie music set the tone for the slightly kooky exhibit straight away.

All photos by Rei Chong

Get up close and personal, but not like take over your brain kind of personal, with all these parasites.

Check out the tongue-eating louse, a parasite that latches on to the tongues of fishes, or the horsehair worm that can turn an insect into a zombie.

Examine giant leeches without having to enter the jungle, and spy on a flea without feeling itchy.

It is a relatively short exhibit that comes along with your ticket to the museum.

It only takes about 30 minutes to have a good look around, so it's not too time-consuming.

If you feel the heebie-jeebies after a while, just head out and gawk at the three sauropod dinosaur fossils that the museum boasts.

From Dec. 1 to Dec. 12, the museum will also be opening up new slots of guided tour for this exhibition.

The gallery tours are now open to children aged seven and above.

You will get a goodie bag and stand a chance to get a limited edition Body Snatchers t-shirt.

Book your tickets here.

Details

Admission Fee to museum (Body Snatchers included):

Singaporean/PR: Adult: S$16, Child/Student/NSF/Senior Citizen & Person with Disability: S$9

Standard Rate: Adult: S$21, Child/Student/Senior Citizen: S$13

Address: National University of Singapore, 2 Conservatory Drive, Singapore 117377

Nearest MRT: Kent Ridge MRT, or Clementi MRT (then take bus 96)

Opening Hours:  10 am to 6pm (excluding Mondays), last admission at 4.30pm

All images by Rei Chong

Man, 48, arrested for alleged mischief by fire at Bendemeer Road & McNair Road

He will be charged in court on Nov. 30.

November 29, 2021, 06:40 PM

Goh Meng Seng & another person issued POFMA order for falsely exaggerating dangers of Covid-19 vaccines

Cheah's blog post claimed that Covid-19 vaccines have caused a substantially higher rate of serious injury and death.

November 29, 2021, 06:34 PM

WHO warns Covid-19 Omicron variant likely to spread worldwide

Countries with low vaccination rates at risk of being overwhelmed.

November 29, 2021, 06:16 PM

Myeongdong shopping street in South Korea still sees noticeably reduced crowds & stores

Sad.

November 29, 2021, 06:10 PM

Off-duty police officer in S'pore redirects traffic to protect man, likely drunk, from oncoming vehicles

The pedestrian also tried to climb onto some cars, an eyewitness said.

November 29, 2021, 06:07 PM

S'pore food company sells 'White Truffle & Dark Chocolate' gelato that’s lower in calories

Unique in flavour and lower in sugar.

November 29, 2021, 05:59 PM

Japan to close borders to all foreign visitors from Nov. 30, 2021

Just weeks after easing border restrictions.

November 29, 2021, 05:50 PM

Trust Yoga male instructor, 32, to be charged for allegedly molesting 5 women aged 24 - 38 during classes

He will be charged with 10 counts of outrage of modesty on Nov. 30.

November 29, 2021, 04:56 PM

Prince Charles denies questioning skin tone of Harry & Meghan's child

The allegations were made in a book about the UK Royal Family.

November 29, 2021, 04:55 PM

Actor Joshua Tan reacts with composure to aggressive road bully in Sydney

Heated situation.

November 29, 2021, 04:30 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.