Exhibit at Lee Kong Chian Natural History Museum features over 50 parasite specimens

Mosquitos, ticks, tapeworms — what do they all have in common? They are all parasites.

They also make for a really cool exhibit.

The Body Snatchers exhibit at Lee Kong Chian Natural History Museum has been up and running since October 30. The exhibit boasts over 50 parasite specimens and hopes to break the stereotype that all parasites are bad.

Tucked away on the second floor of the museum, the bright neon displays and slightly eerie music set the tone for the slightly kooky exhibit straight away.

Get up close and personal, but not like take over your brain kind of personal, with all these parasites.

Check out the tongue-eating louse, a parasite that latches on to the tongues of fishes, or the horsehair worm that can turn an insect into a zombie.

Examine giant leeches without having to enter the jungle, and spy on a flea without feeling itchy.

It is a relatively short exhibit that comes along with your ticket to the museum.

It only takes about 30 minutes to have a good look around, so it's not too time-consuming.

If you feel the heebie-jeebies after a while, just head out and gawk at the three sauropod dinosaur fossils that the museum boasts.

From Dec. 1 to Dec. 12, the museum will also be opening up new slots of guided tour for this exhibition.

The gallery tours are now open to children aged seven and above.

You will get a goodie bag and stand a chance to get a limited edition Body Snatchers t-shirt.

Book your tickets here.

Details

Admission Fee to museum (Body Snatchers included):

Singaporean/PR: Adult: S$16, Child/Student/NSF/Senior Citizen & Person with Disability: S$9

Standard Rate: Adult: S$21, Child/Student/Senior Citizen: S$13

Address: National University of Singapore, 2 Conservatory Drive, Singapore 117377

Nearest MRT: Kent Ridge MRT, or Clementi MRT (then take bus 96)

Opening Hours: 10 am to 6pm (excluding Mondays), last admission at 4.30pm

All images by Rei Chong