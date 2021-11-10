Back

Minimalist cafe specialising in S$2.80 Danish cookies opens at Keong Saik Road

More reasons to visit Keong Saik Road.

Karen Lui | November 10, 2021, 10:19 AM

Leckerbaer, a cafe that specialises in Danish butter cookies, has opened its new flagship outlet in Singapore.

This cafe is its second outlet in Singapore after the opening of the Isetan Scotts outlet in 2020.

Founded in Copenhagen, by two pastry chefs, the brand has since expanded from its store in Denmark to include two outlets in Singapore.

Facade and interior

Aware of the limits of a shopping mall ambience, the new standalone store aims to "convey the essence of its original pastry shop on Ryesgade Street" in Copenhagen.

Photo by Karen Lui.

Photo by Karen Lui.

In addition to the table for two outside, the indoor seating capacity is around 18 pax with current safe distancing measures in place.

Photo by Karen Lui.

Photo by Karen Lui.

The sunroof towards the back of the cafe allows some gorgeous natural light to shine in during the day.

Photo by Karen Lui.

Photo by Karen Lui.

Photo by Karen Lui.

Photo by Karen Lui.

Food and drinks

While items are available à la carte, Leckerbaer is currently serving two versions of Christmas Sets (S$34 each) that are perfect for two:

  • Christmas Småkager tea set: eight småkagers and two beverages of choice

  • Christmas Tea Set: two small bakes, four småkagers and two beverages of choice

We got to try the Christmas Tea Set (sans one beverage because we didn't need more) and an additional sandwich.

The food here is supposed to be meant for two people to share for tea time. Photo by Karen Lui.

Amongst the variety of beverages available, we chose to pair our food with hot Pacific Coast Mint Tea (S$6.50), which tasted exactly as it sounds.

Priced at S$20, the Crab & Avocado Salsa open-faced sandwich features a thick layer of avocado topped with a heap of crab meat doesn't come cheap.

An elevated version of the iconic avocado toast, the salsa lends a tanginess to the dish while the crab has a natural sweetness to it.

Crab & Avocado Salsa sandwich. Photo by Karen Lui.

Next, we tried the Almond & Cherry Small Bake (S$7.50) that is soft and moist with a comfortable level of tartness from the cherry that isn't too sour for the masses.

Almond & Cherry Small Bake. Photo by Karen Lui.

Photo by Karen Lui.

The Dark Chocolate Tart (S$8.50) is as rich and chocolatey as it looks.

Dark Chocolate Tart. Photo by Karen Lui.

A hidden layer of cherry jam nestled in the tart helps to cut through the richness so it does not taste cloyingly sweet.

Cherry jam layer indicated in the picture. Photo by Karen Lui.

Check out the other tarts and small bakes available in-store below:

Photo by Karen Lui.

Photo by Karen Lui.

If you pop by on a weekend, do look out for the Passionfruit Salted Caramel Tart (S$8), which is only available on weekends.

The Danish butter cookies that we are familiar with come in blue tins that often end up being reused as a sewing kit or to store other knick-knacks.

However, these handcrafted Danish butter cookies, known as småkagers (pronounced "smaw-kay-er"), are a lot more vibrant and come in more flavours.

Clockwise from left: Passionfruit, Hazelnut, Raspberry, Chocolate. Photo by Karen Lui.

Each småkager is priced at S$2.80 per piece.

They also make a pretty and portable gift in boxes of eight (S$22), 12 (S$32), and 16 (S$40).

Clockwise from top-left: Raspberry, Passionfruit, Hazelnut, Milk, Orange & Chocolate, Vanilla, Ruby Chocolate, Chocolate. Photo by Karen Lui.

Here's our one-bite-five-words taste verdict for all eight flavours:

  • Vanilla (Lemon & Blackberry): Citrusy with hint of vanilla

  • Passionfruit (Blueberry & Meringue): Denser alternative to previous one

  • Orange & Chocolate (Blackcurrent & Salted Caramel): Grainy texture, heavy on caramel

  • Chocolate (Calamansi & Blackcurrant): Reminds me of Christmas fruitcake

  • Hazelnut (Lemon, Cinnamon & Chocolate): Lemony with a hint of cinnamon

Compared to the first five småkagers that boasted a cake-like texture, the following three have a crumbly biscuit-like texture.

  • Ruby Chocolate (Cherry): Butter cookies with cherry jam

  • Raspberry (Icing & Red Berry): Stronger berry taste than previous

  • Milk (Mint & Red Berry): Oreo-like biscuits overpower minty cream

Photo by Karen Lui.

Photo by Karen Lui.

Photo by Karen Lui.

Check out the full menu here:

Image by Leckerbaer.

Takeaway orders and islandwide deliveries are available via their website.

Leckerbaer

Address: 14 Keong Saik Rd, Singapore 089121

Opening hours:

  • Monday to Thursday: 10am to 10pm

  • Friday and Saturday: 12pm to 11:30pm

  • Sunday: 12pm to 10pm

Top images by Karen Lui.

Free things here 📣❗️

Hi there! Are you a small-business owner of an existing/upcoming F&B concept/space in Singapore? Email us at [email protected] with more information (introduction, menu, photos etc.) on your business for potential editorial (free!) coverage.

While it is not possible for us to respond to each and every one of you due to our limited manpower, rest assured that each pitch will be carefully read through and considered.

See you in our inbox!

