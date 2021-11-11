Back

Bak Kwa retailer Kim Tee brings back bak kwa fries with satay sauce for S$8 until Nov. 14, 2021

Yay or nay?

Karen Lui | November 11, 2021, 04:56 PM

Bak kwa retailer Kim Tee is bringing back their popular bak kwa fries this November 11 (11.11) with something on the side.

From now until Nov. 14, you can enjoy bak kwa fries with satay sauce at both their Serangoon Gardens and Chinatown outlets.

Image via Kim Tee.

Bak kwa fries and satay sauce

The bak kwa fries are priced at S$6.50 a cup while the satay sauce costs an additional S$1.50.

While they recommend consuming the fries fresh upon purchase from the store directly, delivery is also available.

You can enjoy free satay sauce and delivery when you order a bundle of three cups via their website.

Delivery is typically charged at S$8.

Free Nonya love letters with minimum S$80 purchase

On Nov. 11, customers who spend a minimum of S$80 at the outlets or via its website will receive a complimentary tub of Nonya love letters worth S$15, while stocks last.

Image by Kim Tee.

Free delivery on Nov. 13

Order any bak kwa items via the website by Nov. 11 and enjoy free delivery on Nov. 13 without any minimum order required.

Image by Kim Tee.

Kim Tee

Serangoon Gardens

Address: 22 Maju Avenue Singapore 55669

Opening hours:

  • Monday to Saturday: 10am to 8pm

  • Sunday/Public Holiday: 10am to 6pm

Chinatown

Address: 22 Sago Street Singapore 059019

Opening hours:

  • Wednesday to Saturday: 10am to 6pm

  • Sunday: 10am to 5pm

  • Closed on Monday and Tuesday.

Top images by Kim Tee.

