Back

KFC S'pore launches BBQ Crunch Chicken coated with Lay's potato chips

You get the best of both worlds.

Fasiha Nazren | November 24, 2021, 11:15 AM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Fried chicken and potato chips are two different types of comfort food.

Combining them together makes for the ultimate comfort food.

In collaboration with Lay's, KFC has launched the BBQ Crunch Chicken on Nov. 24.

Photo from KFC Singapore.

The new creation is essentially KFC's hot and spicy chicken hand-breaded with a flour mix full of Lay's potato chips, which is then fried and coated with BBQ seasoning.

From S$3.65

It is available for ala carte (S$3.65) or with the following set meals:

BBQ Crunch Chicken 2pcs Meal (S$8.95)

Photo from KFC Singapore.

BBQ Crunch Chicken 2pcs Box (S$10.95)

Photo from KFC Singapore.

BBQ Crunch Chicken 5pcs Buddle Meal (S$19.55)

Photo from KFC Singapore.

BBQ Crunch Chicken 8pcs Family Feast (S$36.95)

Photo from KFC Singapore.

This special edition chicken is only available for a limited time.

One can get it for dine-in, takeaway or via KFC delivery.

It is available at all restaurants except Nanyang Technological University, Singapore Polytechnic and Singapore Zoo.

Marshmallow Chocolate Hazelnut Egg Tart

Making a comeback is the Marshmallow Chocolate Hazelnut Egg Tart.

Photo from KFC Singapore.

It is an egg tart with chocolate hazelnut filling, topped with a whole marshmallow and cocoa dusting.

It is going at S$1.60 per piece or S$6 for four pieces.

Top image from KFC Singapore.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Kampung Admiralty Hawker Centre opens for 5 pax dine-in with 'quick & seamless' checks

Part of 11 hawker centres which started allowing patrons to dine in groups of five.

November 24, 2021, 10:57 AM

S'pore Army gets rid of 5BX, soldiers to do more stretching type workouts

Army keeping up with the science and times.

November 24, 2021, 03:27 AM

About 5,000 new HDB flats to be built in Mount Pleasant on Old Police Academy site

An area with a lot of history.

November 24, 2021, 02:33 AM

1,782 new Covid-19 cases & 5 deaths reported in S'pore

Today’s update.

November 23, 2021, 10:38 PM

Bus drivers fire M Ravi, lawsuit against SBS Transit to go on after his 'embarrassing behaviour' at trial

Ravi's client denied that he would be withdrawing from the case.

November 23, 2021, 07:19 PM

Yishun family reviews CCTV footage after urine & faeces allegedly poured at their front door, corridor

The resident said the only his unit was affected.

November 23, 2021, 06:58 PM

Lawrence Wong: LGBTQ & other groups have 'valid concerns', but impossible to fulfil every request

Wong said that the government may not always arrive at the perfect solution, but they will never let any group feel ostracised.

November 23, 2021, 06:47 PM

Photos of buses in M'sia & S'pore with VTL signs excite M'sians eager to go home

Much excitement.

November 23, 2021, 06:35 PM

M'sia health minister says S'pore & M'sia officials conducting 'dry run' ahead of land VTL

Gan Kim Yong previously said that more details will be revealed soon.

November 23, 2021, 06:30 PM

Cat in China university jumps & sits on chair, stares till swabber obligated to swab it

Cat really just wants boop.

November 23, 2021, 06:07 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.