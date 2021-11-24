KFC S'pore launches BBQ Crunch Chicken coated with Lay's potato chips

Fried chicken and potato chips are two different types of comfort food.

Combining them together makes for the ultimate comfort food.

In collaboration with Lay's, KFC has launched the BBQ Crunch Chicken on Nov. 24.

The new creation is essentially KFC's hot and spicy chicken hand-breaded with a flour mix full of Lay's potato chips, which is then fried and coated with BBQ seasoning.

From S$3.65

It is available for ala carte (S$3.65) or with the following set meals:

BBQ Crunch Chicken 2pcs Meal (S$8.95)

BBQ Crunch Chicken 2pcs Box (S$10.95)

BBQ Crunch Chicken 5pcs Buddle Meal (S$19.55)

BBQ Crunch Chicken 8pcs Family Feast (S$36.95)

This special edition chicken is only available for a limited time.

One can get it for dine-in, takeaway or via KFC delivery.

It is available at all restaurants except Nanyang Technological University, Singapore Polytechnic and Singapore Zoo.

Marshmallow Chocolate Hazelnut Egg Tart

Making a comeback is the Marshmallow Chocolate Hazelnut Egg Tart.

It is an egg tart with chocolate hazelnut filling, topped with a whole marshmallow and cocoa dusting.

It is going at S$1.60 per piece or S$6 for four pieces.

Top image from KFC Singapore.

