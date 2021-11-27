JPMorgan CEO apologises twice after saying bank would outlast Chinese Communist Party

A day after making a quip that his company will last longer than the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), Jamie Dimon -- the chief executive officer (CEO) of JPMorgan Chase & Co. -- has issued two statements saying that he regretted his joke, the Financial Times (FT) reported.

“I was just in Hong Kong, I made a joke that the Communist Party is celebrating its 100th year. So is JPMorgan. And I’ll make you a bet we last longer,” he said at an event in Boston, U.S., on Nov. 23, according to Bloomberg.

He then added, "I can't say that in China. They probably are listening anyway".

Reuters said Dimon's comments risked jeopardising his bank's ambitions in China, where it had recently won the approval to become the first fully foreign-owned securities brokerage in the country.

"Should not have made that comment"

According to FT, Dimon said on Nov. 24 that he "should not have made that comment”, and elaborated that he was "trying to emphasise the strength and longevity" of his company.

In another statement that was released hours later, he reiterated his regret over the comment, and added that "it’s never right to joke about or denigrate any group of people, whether it’s a country, its leadership, or any part of a society and culture".

The Chinese embassy in Washington, U.S., has reportedly declined to comment on the matter.

JPMorgan started its operations in China in the same year the CCP was founded in 1921, and the bank reportedly said that growth in China is one of the largest opportunities for its clients and the bank itself.

FT also described the regulatory approval won by JPMorgan to operate a fully-owned investment bank in the country as a "landmark moment".

Response from the Chinese side

According to press conference transcripts released by the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, spokesperson Zhao Lijian was asked by Bloomberg to comment on the issue on Nov. 24.

To which Zhao replied, "Isn't Bloomberg a serious media (outlet)? Why the publicity stunt with some grandstanding remarks?"

Meanwhile, Hu Xijin, the editor-in-chief of Chinese state-controlled media Global Times, chimed in on his Twitter account.

"Think long-term! And I bet the CPC (Communist Party of China) will outlast the USA." he tweeted.

Think long-term! And I bet the CPC will outlast the USA. https://t.co/YFbcZQD7s3 — Hu Xijin 胡锡进 (@HuXijin_GT) November 24, 2021

Recent controversy in Hong Kong

Dimon's recent visit to Hong Kong was not without controversy.

The city, which has a "Covid Zero" strategy, allowed the JPMorgan CEO to skip the 21-day hotel quarantine when he arrived on Nov. 15, Bloomberg reported.

Dimon's 32-hour visit to Hong Kong was reportedly to thank the 4,000 employees at the bank's Hong Kong branch.

Then on Nov. 16, Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam defended the authorities' decision, saying that "the justification is related to economy, as this is a very huge bank with key business in Hong Kong”.

Lam added that Dimon's itinerary in Hong Kong was restricted, and the risk from his visit was "totally manageable."

Nicole Kidman avoided quarantine too in August

Australian actress Nicole Kidman was also allowed to circumvent quarantine rules when she flew to Hong Kong to shoot a TV series in August.

Hongkongers pointed out the preferential treatment that Kidman was given after the actress was seen shopping in a boutique in Central just two days after arriving from Sydney.

In a Legislative Council meeting, Hong Kong politician Michael Tien highlighted that even the city's Olympic team had to quarantine when they returned to Hong Kong, Hong Kong Free Press reported.

