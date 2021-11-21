Jollibee now open at Century Square & Bugis Village

Fried chicken chain Jollibee, a favourite with many Singaporeans, has recently opened two new outlets.

The outlet at Century Square in Tampines opened on Nov. 12 while the other outlet opened at Bugis Village on Nov. 16, according to their Facebook posts.

https://www.facebook.com/JollibeeSG/photos/a.464784243567625/4570849719627703/

According to the Halalfoodblog, halal certification will take a while for the new outlets.

There are a total of 13 Jollibee outlets in Singapore now, excluding the outlet opening in the east at Bedok Mall.

Similar to the Bugis Village outlet, it will be taking over the spot that KFC used to occupy at Basement 2.

Oof.

Top image by JayPee Tee/Facebook and Jollibee Singapore/Facebook