Back

Jollibee now open at Century Square & Bugis Village

Tis the season to be jolly.

Zhangxin Zheng | November 21, 2021, 01:48 PM

Events

CapitaLand Malls: A Jolly Molly Christmas

11 November 2021 - 31 December 2021

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Fried chicken chain Jollibee, a favourite with many Singaporeans, has recently opened two new outlets.

The outlet at Century Square in Tampines opened on Nov. 12 while the other outlet opened at Bugis Village on Nov. 16, according to their Facebook posts.

https://www.facebook.com/JollibeeSG/photos/a.464784243567625/4570849719627703/

According to the Halalfoodblog, halal certification will take a while for the new outlets.

There are a total of 13 Jollibee outlets in Singapore now, excluding the outlet opening in the east at Bedok Mall.

Similar to the Bugis Village outlet, it will be taking over the spot that KFC used to occupy at Basement 2.

Oof.

Free things here 📣❗️

Hi there! Are you a small-business owner of an existing/upcoming F&B concept/space in Singapore? Email us at [email protected] with more information (introduction, menu, photos etc.) on your business for potential editorial (free!) coverage.

While it is not possible for us to respond to each and every one of you due to our limited manpower, rest assured that each pitch will be carefully read through and considered.

See you in our inbox!

Top image by JayPee Tee/Facebook and Jollibee Singapore/Facebook

Man in M'sia gifts wife iPhone 13 Pro for anniversary using RM20 notes he saved over a year

Happy wife, happy life.

November 21, 2021, 12:20 PM

2nd gen owner of Old Street Bak Kut Teh, 26, opens European grill house at Jewel Changi Airport

His foray into the F&B industry began at 12, where he helped to make bubble tea at his parents' stall.

November 21, 2021, 11:39 AM

Manchester United set to sack manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: UK media

Following a 4-1 defeat by Watford.

November 21, 2021, 11:35 AM

S'pore's 'largest bouncy castle carnival of the year' is back till Jan. 2, 2022 at MBS

Bounce.

November 21, 2021, 10:36 AM

S’porean, 36, has been living in luxury hotels in Bangkok, Dubai & Bali since Nov. 2020 at S$1,193 per month

Much of this was achieved through loyalty programmes, pandemic discounts and a constant search for hotel deals.

November 21, 2021, 10:15 AM

Unvaxxed people in S'pore cannot use PET to enter places with vaccination-differentiated measures from Jan. 1, 2022

This is to further strengthen efforts to protect unvaccinated individuals from getting infected, MOH said.

November 21, 2021, 09:16 AM

Woman brings 2 children with her to pick litter off streets along Lorong 29 Geylang

Excellent hands-on parenting.

November 21, 2021, 05:38 AM

1,931 new Covid-19 cases & 13 deaths reported in S'pore

Today's update.

November 20, 2021, 11:36 PM

Rare sighting of 2 adult Sambar deer & a fawn foraging during daytime in S'pore

Very lucky.

November 20, 2021, 11:02 PM

List of hawker centres & coffeeshops where groups of up to 5 can dine in from Nov. 23

More hawker centres and coffeeshops will have the VDS system in place by end-November.

November 20, 2021, 07:58 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.