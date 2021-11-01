Tokyo man, 24, dresses as Joker & stabs random passenger on train, commuters flee via windows

A 24-year-old man in Japan in a Joker outfit has been arrested after a knife and fire attack on Tokyo's Keio line on Sunday (Oct. 31).

The train was bound for Shinjuku, where people were heading for Halloween celebrations.

What happened

According to Japan Times, eyewitnesses and investigative sources said the suspect was holding a kitchen knife in one hand and a plastic bottle in another as he walked through the train.

The suspect allegedly stabbed an elderly man, and then scattered lighter fluid in the carriage to start a fire.

A passenger, who was within close proximity to the attacker, told Japanese media that he thought it was a Halloween prank, adding that the knife looked like it had fake blood on it.

At least 17 people, including the male passenger who sustained knife injuries, were injured in this incident, with 16 sustaining minor injuries, including smoke inhalation.

A passenger pressed the emergency button on the train and an emergency stop was made at Kokuryo station to evacuate passengers, NHK reported.

In videos uploaded to Twitter, people were seen trying to flee the scene. Screaming could also be heard.

Others tried to escape from the train via the windows.

The train service was suspended on both its inbound and outbound lines.

Suspect arrested

A video uploaded to Twitter showed a man, purportedly the attacker, in a purple suit and green shirt smoking a cigarette while seated.

The tweet claimed that he had a knife in his right hand.

The same man was seen surrounded by police in a subsequent video:

The suspect, who was identified as Kyota Hattori, was arrested by police.

According to Japan News, Hattori said that he wanted to be sentenced to death for killing people.

He told the police that he bought the knife online, and learnt from the Odakyu incident that took place in August.

The Odakyu incident involved a man injuring 10 passengers in a random knife attack.

The man, who told police that he wanted to kill "happy looking women", was charged with attempted murder for allegedly stabbing a 20-year-old female university student.

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating details of the attack.

Top photo via siz33/Twitter.