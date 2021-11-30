Legendary UK comedian John Cleese to perform in S'pore in Jan. 2022

British actor, comedian and writer John Cleese is coming to Singapore to perform his first international show of 2022.

Cleese, 82, is perhaps best known as one of the founding members of the ground-breaking comedy troupe Monty Python.

Together they created the iconic sketch comedy show "Monty Python's Flying Circus" and movies like "Monty Python's Life of Brian" and "Monty Python and the Holy Grail."

Cleese was no slouch in his solo projects either, with his sitcom "Fawlty Towers" voted the best of all time by a panel of comedy experts.

He also popped up in a number of movie roles, such as Q in "James Bond":

And Sir Nearly Headless Nick in "Harry Potter":

His performance in Singapore, according to a press release from Live Nation Singapore on Nov. 30, is described as an "intimate show" with a mix of talk and stand-up comedy.

There will also be a question-and-answer session.

The show will be called "Why There Is No Hope", which seems rather apt for the times we find ourselves in.

It takes place on Jan. 8, 2022, at The Star Performing Arts Centre.

Tickets go on sale on Dec. 3, 2021, at 10:00 am.

However, Live Nation members can access an exclusive pre-sale on Dec. 2, 10:00am to 11:59pm via www.livenation.sg.

Tickets are priced at S$188, S$158 and S$128 (excluding booking fees).

They can be bought via a hotline at +65 3158 8588, or through the website www.ticketmaster.sg.

