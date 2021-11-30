Back

Legendary UK comedian John Cleese to perform in S'pore in Jan. 2022

Living legend of comedy.

Sulaiman Daud | November 30, 2021, 05:16 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

British actor, comedian and writer John Cleese is coming to Singapore to perform his first international show of 2022.

Cleese, 82, is perhaps best known as one of the founding members of the ground-breaking comedy troupe Monty Python.

Together they created the iconic sketch comedy show "Monty Python's Flying Circus" and movies like "Monty Python's Life of Brian" and "Monty Python and the Holy Grail."

Cleese was no slouch in his solo projects either, with his sitcom "Fawlty Towers" voted the best of all time by a panel of comedy experts.

He also popped up in a number of movie roles, such as Q in "James Bond":

And Sir Nearly Headless Nick in "Harry Potter":

His performance in Singapore, according to a press release from Live Nation Singapore on Nov. 30, is described as an "intimate show" with a mix of talk and stand-up comedy.

There will also be a question-and-answer session.

The show will be called "Why There Is No Hope", which seems rather apt for the times we find ourselves in.

It takes place on Jan. 8, 2022, at The Star Performing Arts Centre.

Tickets go on sale on Dec. 3, 2021, at 10:00 am.

However, Live Nation members can access an exclusive pre-sale on Dec. 2, 10:00am to 11:59pm via www.livenation.sg.

Tickets are priced at S$188, S$158 and S$128 (excluding booking fees).

They can be bought via a hotline at +65 3158 8588, or through the website www.ticketmaster.sg.

Top image from Live Nation SG.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

S'porean woman, 52, throws evidence out of window to evade S$2,850 rental taxes, gets S$13,960 fine

The taxes were owed from more than a decade ago.

November 30, 2021, 04:30 PM

Japan confirms 1st case of Omicron variant

Japan suspended all foreign visitors from entering the country on Nov. 29.

November 30, 2021, 04:16 PM

S'pore needs to build up other defences, not just border measures, to tackle Omicron variant: Lawrence Wong

Border control measures are just part of "an overall system of defence".

November 30, 2021, 04:00 PM

I took my wife out on a 3-course dinner date at Donki. It was gr8.

The branch at Suntec has Jim Beam highballs on tap.

November 30, 2021, 03:47 PM

Male Trust Yoga instructor, 32, plans to contest charges of molesting 5 female students

The case will be heard in court on Dec. 14.

November 30, 2021, 03:39 PM

'Absolutely the wrong time' to argue for delayed vaccinations because of Omicron: Ong Ye Kung

People die because of such arguments, Ong said.

November 30, 2021, 03:21 PM

No durian on lunch menu this time as PM Lee eats chilli crab, rojak & ondeh ondeh with M'sian PM

PM Lee also expressed his interest in visiting Ismail's constituency in Pahang.

November 30, 2021, 02:25 PM

All travellers arriving in S'pore from Dec. 3 to be tested for Covid-19 before departure & on arrival

Air VTL travellers will also undergo additional testing on Days 3 and 7 of their arrival.

November 30, 2021, 01:55 PM

Ong Ye Kung: S'pore medical community 'very grateful' to South Africa for Omicron variant warning

Transparency is essential in dealing with the virus.

November 30, 2021, 01:55 PM

No Omicron Covid-19 cases detected yet in S'pore as of Nov. 30: MTF

The Multi-Ministry Task Force will be monitoring the situation closely.

November 30, 2021, 01:54 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.