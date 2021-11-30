JJ Lin performs at sold-out physical concert attended by health minister Ong Ye Kung

If you didn't already know, JJ Lin held his first physical concert in two years last weekend.

The event is one of the first to have new Covid-19 protocols in place.

The concert

"After The Rain" A Charity Live Special was held over two days (Nov. 27 and 28) at the Marina Bay Sands Theatre.

It was attended by about 2,000 fans who flocked to the theatres each night, according to The Straits Times.

Fans could also attend the concert virtually on the second day (Nov. 28) as it was streamed on YouTube, Weibo, Douyin and TikTok.

During the concert, he performed fan favourites like Twilight, After The Rain and Bedroom.

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung was spotted among the concert-goers in a photo posted on JJ Lin's Facebook on Nov. 28.

The singer gave those at home a glimpse of the lively atmosphere through his Instagram stories, where he included a clip of fans waving towards the camera.

“VDS+Test” protocol

While physical concerts are currently allowed, guests had to follow vaccination-differentiated safe management measures (VDS).

On Nov. 16, Marina Bay Sands announced in a Facebook post that the concert piloted the “VDS+Test” protocol, where all attendees had to be fully vaccinated and provide a valid negative Pre-Event Test (PET).

Lin also reminded fans to "please remember to do your PET before coming" in his social media posts on Nov. 24.

On-site testing is available as MBS and each PET costs S$40. Guests will receive their test results within 30 minutes via SMS.

Throughout the concert, fans had to be fully masked and observe prevailing Safe Management Measures (SMMs).

While they were not allowed to take off their masks or eat and drink during the event, they also did not have to sit 1m apart from one another, as capacity limits and zoning requirements were eased.

Top image via 林俊傑 JJ Lin/FB.