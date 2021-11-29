Back

Ex-Mediacorp actor Jeff Wang reunites with Mark Lee & Yvonne Lim in Taiwan

More than 20 years of friendship.

Tanya Ong | November 29, 2021, 11:28 AM

Taiwanese actor and former Mediacorp artiste Jeff Wang recently met up with some old friends.

A gathering of old friends

In a heartfelt Facebook post on Nov. 25, Wang wrote about his recent reunion with Mark Lee and Yvonne Lim, expressing his gratitude for their friendship.

Also present at the meetup was Lee's wife, Lim's husband, and Kate Pang.

Jeff Wang/FB

Wang and Lim go way back, with their first meeting in 1999.

According to 8 Days, Lim was a finalist in 1997's Star Search while Wang was the male champion for Star Search's 1999 edition.

As for Lee, Wang has known him since 2000. Through the "smiles" and the "tears", Wang has seen Lee through the various milestones of his life, such as marriage and children.

Jeff Wang/FB

The duo worked together on various shows in the early-2000s.

Wang is known for his role as Ying Tiancheng, the villain in the 2003 Mediacorp series "Holland village". Lee, who plays Su Hao in the same series, was also part of the main cast.

From 2005 to 2008, Lee and Wang also hosted four seasons of variety show "Say it if you dare".

Season 3 saw the pair leaving Singapore for an "adventurous language-learning trip" to places like Myanmar, Thailand and South Korea.

"It's been 22 years. It hasn't been easy [...] Today is Thanksgiving, I'm grateful to have all of you," Wang wrote in his Facebook post.

So, how did they all find themselves in the same place at the same time some 20 years later?

Wang, who was the Star Search Singapore 1999 male champion, left Mediacorp in 2010 to pursue a career in Taiwan.

Lim has also been based in Taiwan with her husband and children since 2015.

Pang, who is Taiwanese, recently moved to Taiwan with her kids and husband, Andie Chen. The pair have shuttled between Singapore and Taiwan for work commitments.

As for Lee, he was attending the Golden Horse Film Awards in Taipei as a presenter. In 2020, Lee was nominated for Best Leading Actor for the film "Number 1".

