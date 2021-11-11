New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern's 3-year-old daughter interrupts her Facebook live video

New Zealand's Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern, was giving a Covid-19 update on Facebook Live when she was interrupted by an uninvited guest.

About three minutes into her live session on Nov. 8, discussing restrictions in Auckland, Ardern was greeted by her daughter calling her "Mummy".

Her three-year-old, Neve Te Aroha Ardern Gayford, "escaped" her bedtime to interrupt the prime minister.

"Bedtime fail"

"You're meant to be in bed," Ardern said as soon as she heard her daughter calling her.

"It's bedtime, darling. Pop back to bed, and I'll come and see you in a second," she added while the session was still going on live.

The video has garnered more than 409,000 views at the time of writing.

Ardern made a quick glance at the camera and apologised to her viewers. She then went on to persuade Neve to return to bed with her grandmother.

"That was a bedtime fail, wasn't it?" Ardern said as she returned back to her viewers once her daughter had left.

She shared that she thought it would be a moment where "it'll be nice and safe" to do a Facebook live video, but she was interrupted by her daughter.

"Anyone else's kids can escape like three, four, times after bedtime? Thankfully my mum's here, so she can help," she commented, before continuing her address.

Second interruption

Ardern then continued before being interrupted by Neve again for the second time, around the seven-minute mark.

Neve had gotten out of bed again, and was making some noise in the background.

"I'm sorry, darling, it is taking so long," Ardern said as she turned to Neve.

"I'm sorry, everyone," she apologised, and said that she had to stop the session and put Neve to bed as it was "well past her bedtime".

