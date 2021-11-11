Back

New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern's 3-year-old daughter interrupts her Facebook live video

Interrupted her twice.

Faris Alfiq | November 11, 2021, 02:52 PM

Events

Cellarbration Year End Warehouse Sale

01 November 2021 - 31 December 2021

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

New Zealand's Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern, was giving a Covid-19 update on Facebook Live when she was interrupted by an uninvited guest.

About three minutes into her live session on Nov. 8, discussing restrictions in Auckland, Ardern was greeted by her daughter calling her "Mummy".

Her three-year-old, Neve Te Aroha Ardern Gayford, "escaped" her bedtime to interrupt the prime minister.

"Bedtime fail"

"You're meant to be in bed," Ardern said as soon as she heard her daughter calling her.

"It's bedtime, darling. Pop back to bed, and I'll come and see you in a second," she added while the session was still going on live.

The video has garnered more than 409,000 views at the time of writing.

Ardern made a quick glance at the camera and apologised to her viewers. She then went on to persuade Neve to return to bed with her grandmother.

"That was a bedtime fail, wasn't it?" Ardern said as she returned back to her viewers once her daughter had left. 

She shared that she thought it would be a moment where "it'll be nice and safe" to do a Facebook live video, but she was interrupted by her daughter.

"Anyone else's kids can escape like three, four, times after bedtime? Thankfully my mum's here, so she can help," she commented, before continuing her address.

Second interruption

Ardern then continued before being interrupted by Neve again for the second time, around the seven-minute mark.

Neve had gotten out of bed again, and was making some noise in the background.

"I'm sorry, darling, it is taking so long," Ardern said as she turned to Neve.

"I'm sorry, everyone," she apologised, and said that she had to stop the session and put Neve to bed as it was "well past her bedtime".

More stories on children interrupting working parents:

Top images screengrab via Jacinda Ardern/Facebook and Getty images

No plans yet to vaccinate animals in S'pore zoo & wildlife parks

The lion exhibits have been closed to the public while animals recover.

November 11, 2021, 02:34 PM

38% of S'porean SMEs surveyed believe they wouldn't have survived without digital platforms

According to a report launched by Temasek, Google, and Bain & Company.

November 11, 2021, 02:33 PM

Teen, 16, allegedly attacked man with knife after heated argument in Punggol, victim suffered cuts to neck

A 16-year-old male will be charged in court on Nov. 12 with voluntarily causing grievous hurt by a dangerous weapon.

November 11, 2021, 02:17 PM

Tickets to JJ Lin's in-person charity concert in S'pore on Nov. 27 & 28 only available through balloting

You can still catch the concert via live stream on Nov. 28.

November 11, 2021, 01:28 PM

124 arrested at KTV birthday party in M'sia over suspected triad activity and drug use

Ages ranging from 15 to 70.

November 11, 2021, 12:56 PM

90 residents evacuated after PAB catches fire at Macpherson HDB corridor

A SCDF paramedic assessed two persons for breathing difficulties, but they refused conveyance to the hospital.

November 11, 2021, 12:31 PM

S'pore man started making cheeseburgers to fulfil wife's cravings. He now sells them for S$10.90 each

So, this is love.

November 11, 2021, 12:25 PM

TraceTogether app update has animated otter & green background for faster verification

Cute!

November 11, 2021, 12:24 PM

SIA flight tickets from S'pore to KL rise to S$616 for 2022 CNY period

Specific details about the VTL have yet to be announced.

November 11, 2021, 12:23 PM

Woman, 34, allegedly uses family member's TraceTogether token to go out while on self-isolation, gets arrested

She will be charged in court on Nov. 12.

November 11, 2021, 12:06 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.