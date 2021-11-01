Back

IKEA S'pore launching charcoal hotdog, tote bag & new gaming range

Taste the darkness?

Zhangxin Zheng | November 01, 2021, 10:03 AM

IKEA is selling charcoal hotdog, the darkest hotdog it has ever made.

Charcoal hotdog

The hotdog, filled with cheese, will be wrapped in a charcoal bun.

For the month of November 2021, IKEA will be selling the charcoal hotdog at S$1.50 for IKEA Family Members and S$2 for non-members.

Limited edition tote bag

Exclusively on Nov. 20, shoppers who spend a minimum of S$50 in-stores on home furnishing products in a single receipt may redeem a limited-edition "Game On" tote bag too.

It will be limited to the first 200 redemptions per store, and only one bag per customer.

New gaming range

IKEA will also be launching its own gaming range from Nov. 4, 2021.

This is a collaboration with the Republic of Gamers (ROG), an ASUS sub-brand, in view of increasing number of gamers.

The new gaming range offers more than 30 products, covering both furniture – gaming desks and chairs, a drawer unit – as well as accessories – a mug holder, a mouse bungee, a neck pillow, a ring light, and other items.

Here's a quick look at the gaming range:

IKEA will also be running its first ever e-sports competition for DOTA2 players.

Players can stand a chance to win up to S$2,999 worth in prizes from the new IKEA Gaming Range, ROG products, and more.

Registration is open from Nov. 4 to Nov. 15.

All photos via IKEA

