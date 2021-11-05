Hougang resident allegedly throws egg at family playing sparklers on Deepavali

Many families in Singapore celebrated Deepavali on Nov. 4.

Sadly, not everyone had an entirely joyous celebration.

Egg thrown from upstairs

A Mothership reader shared that he was playing with sparklers with his niece and siblings outside of their house located on the first floor of a Hougang HDB flat when an egg was allegedly thrown from upstairs.

The incident happened around 8pm last night (Nov. 4).

Splattered with egg

Fortunately, no one was physically hurt. However, he noted that their clothes were splattered with a bit of the egg and that "the intention was there".

When asked if they took any action, the reader said that that they tried to find the culprit, but did not bother to do so after a while.

Mothership understands that the family didn't make a police report either.

He added that while the family was "used to facing discrimination", the incident has dampened their spirits.

"To be honest, we are used to the discrimination that we face, with the stares that others give us while walking past us as we're having fun. We're not surprised it happened, just really upset."

Top image from Mothership reader.

Related stories

Follow and listen to our podcast here