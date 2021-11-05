Back

Hougang resident allegedly throws egg at family playing sparklers on Deepavali

Not cool.

Fasiha Nazren | November 05, 2021, 03:24 PM

Events

Takashimaya Department Store Home & Living Sale

25 October 2021 - 25 November 2021

Household & Interior Departments, B1, Takashimaya Department Store, 391 Orchard Road

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Many families in Singapore celebrated Deepavali on Nov. 4.

Sadly, not everyone had an entirely joyous celebration.

Egg thrown from upstairs

Mothership reader shared that he was playing with sparklers with his niece and siblings outside of their house located on the first floor of a Hougang HDB flat when an egg was allegedly thrown from upstairs.

Photo courtesy of Mothership reader.

The incident happened around 8pm last night (Nov. 4).

Splattered with egg

Fortunately, no one was physically hurt. However, he noted that their clothes were splattered with a bit of the egg and that "the intention was there".

When asked if they took any action, the reader said that that they tried to find the culprit, but did not bother to do so after a while.

Mothership understands that the family didn't make a police report either.

He added that while the family was "used to facing discrimination", the incident has dampened their spirits.

"To be honest, we are used to the discrimination that we face, with the stares that others give us while walking past us as we're having fun. We're not surprised it happened, just really upset."

Top image from Mothership reader.

Related stories

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Xu Bin squandered S$20,000 in 2 months during secondary school days, after mother left him in S'pore

He had spent the money to make merry and treat his friends.

November 05, 2021, 05:16 PM

COP26: China slams US for 'empty slogans', Biden says Xi's no-show is a 'big mistake'

The blame game begins.

November 05, 2021, 04:37 PM

S’pore construction company treats its 500 workers to biryani dinner, gives ‘red packets’ for Deepavali

Bringing festive joy to workers during the pandemic.

November 05, 2021, 04:23 PM

Chinese tennis star censored after accusing former top Communist Party leader of sexual assault

All traces of discussion on Weibo had been removed.

November 05, 2021, 03:43 PM

COP26: Are the world's biggest emitters pledging more ambitious climate targets?

New pledges by China and India will make a sizeable difference if their commitments are fulfilled.

November 05, 2021, 03:24 PM

Popular S$3 oyster cakes by home-based business-turned-kiosk in new Punggol mall

Looks good

November 05, 2021, 03:22 PM

F45 fitness studio in Serangoon Garden apologises for racially insensitive Deepavali video

The video has drawn flak from many online.

November 05, 2021, 02:18 PM

Connaught Drive & Anderson Bridge/ Fullerton Road to be pedestrian-only from end-2021

A more pedestrian-friendly civic district.

November 05, 2021, 01:40 PM

Jollibee buys 51% stake in Milksha for S$17.3 million

Acquire.

November 05, 2021, 01:33 PM

M'sian man jailed 15 years' for stabbing daughter 17 times after thinking she sold family house

The judge rejected the defence counsel's argument that Shoo's age be relevant to a reduction in sentence.

November 05, 2021, 01:23 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.