Back

Hougang mandarin duck turning back into sexy self, colourful feathers regrowing

Its transformation will likely be documented by a legion of photographers at the canal.

Belmont Lay | November 07, 2021, 02:05 PM

Events

Takashimaya Department Store Home & Living Sale

25 October 2021 - 25 November 2021

Household & Interior Departments, B1, Takashimaya Department Store, 391 Orchard Road

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The colourful and super attractive mandarin duck that showed up in a canal in Hougang in June 2021, before disappearing, only to return without its colourful feathers in October, is sprouting new showy plumage.

Photos of the male duck transforming from dull brown colour to something brighter showed new feathers growing on the bird's head and tail area.

via James Peh's Nature Photography

via James Peh's Nature Photography

via James Peh's Nature Photography

via James Peh's Nature Photography

via James Peh's Nature Photography

Transformation will be documented by photographers

The mandarin duck's presence has attracted dozens of photographers and bird watchers who camped out night and day to catch a glimpse of it.

Its current state of transformation will likely be well-documented.

However, there is still debate as to whether this is the same duck as the previous one seen in the canal.

The major difference between the two is that the previous mandarin duck that spotted full showy plumage had a chain on its left leg, but this mandarin duck that reappeared without the showy plumage did not have any ring at all.

But the odds that there are more than one mandarin duck in an Hougang canal appears very low.

Ducks molt

All birds replace their feathers at least once a year, in a process known as molting.

This usually occurs after breeding season.

Male mandarin ducks molt the showy feathers they use to attract mates and look drabber with their eclipse plumage.

The only difference between waterfowls such as ducks and most birds is that ducks swap out all their flight feathers at the same time, which leaves them grounded for about a month.

To make themselves inconspicuous to predators during that vulnerable period, ducks molt their head and body feathers first for camouflage.

Not sure where duck went before this

The duck was reported to have left the canal for about a day in June, which led to disappointment

But that letdown was temporary.

The duck returned in about a day.

The mandarin duck had apparently flown off from the canal near Block 522 Hougang Avenue 10 after a failed attempt to catch it on June 21.

A bird photographer at that time told Mothership.sg that the owner of the Mandarin duck came to the canal to look for the escapee pet on the same day.

Subsequently, as the buzz died down, the duck and its admirers were left to their own devices.

Not native

Mandarin ducks are sexually dimorphic, which means that males and females look vastly different from each other.

A male mandarin duck has a red beak, and a large white crescent above the eye.

Its breast is purple and there are two orange large feathers sticking up near its back.

The female mandarin duck, on the other hand, has a white eye-ring and stripe running from the back of its eye, and has much paler plumage compared to its male counterpart.

The mandarin duck is not native to Singapore.

This mandarin duck in Hougang is believed to have been a pet.

In August 2008, a female mandarin duck was spotted near Botanic Gardens, as reported by a bird ecology study group.

The study group cited bird specialist R Subaraj, who said at least two pairs of mandarin ducks were released into Botanic Gardens a few years before.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

All photos via James Peh's Nature Photography

Haidilao to close or suspend 300 stores before 2021 ends, but will not fire anyone

It measures its performance according to how many times a table sits new customers each day.

November 07, 2021, 01:30 PM

Someone stole Queenstown cat feeder's phone while she was feeding cats in broad daylight, police report made

Her phone is an old Android phone model but it contained valuable contacts and photos.

November 07, 2021, 01:12 PM

S'pore football captain Hariss Harun gets Covid-19

Another blow to Singapore football.

November 07, 2021, 12:37 PM

Free coconut Mr Softee with any purchase at 7-Eleven S'pore till Nov. 8, 2021

Enjoy some ice cream in the cooling weather.

November 07, 2021, 12:14 PM

Badminton: S'porean Yeo Jia Min, ranked No. 26, beats world No. 11 in upset win

The Singaporean is through to the finals in Germany.

November 07, 2021, 11:49 AM

Hong Lim hawker sells restaurant-worthy duck confit at S$10 & mala shrimp pasta at S$7.50

Affordable.

November 07, 2021, 11:32 AM

S’porean woman on how she found her way back to her Teochew roots

Her then-three-year-old daughter’s fixation on Teochew opera led Eileen Hair on a path to rediscovering her roots.

November 07, 2021, 11:06 AM

Badminton: S'porean Loh Kean Yew beats Indian Lakshya Sen in 45 minutes to reach finals in Germany

Loh has met Sen three times in three straight weeks, came out victorious twice.

November 07, 2021, 11:04 AM

Boy, 4, in KKH Children's ICU, after getting Covid-19 on Sep. 24, 1 of 4 to have inflammatory syndrome

The four cases have been detected among the more than 8,000 children who got Covid-19 in Singapore

November 07, 2021, 10:38 AM

Vietnam minister eats Salt Bae's gold-plated steak, Vietnamese back home angry

The piece of beef cost more than the monthly salary of the military man.

November 07, 2021, 04:11 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.