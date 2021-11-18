Back

Former 5-star hotel pastry chef runs S'pore home-based bakery offering mille crepes & shortcakes

Sweet treats.

Siti Hawa | November 18, 2021, 06:29 PM

Here's a new home-based bakery to put on your radar: Coco Bless by French patissier Yong Lu.

Speaking to Mothership, Lu revealed that he has spent 12 years in the industry, specialising in producing French pastries in hotels like Marina Bay Sands and Mandarin Oriental.

He has also worked at the ilLido Group as a Sous Chef for four years, leading the pastry production team for several restaurants under the group, including Michelin-starred names like Art restaurant and Braci restaurant.

Home-based bakery: Coco Bless

During the circuit breaker period in 2020, the pastry chef began creating his own recipes and experimenting with sweets.

This inspired him to open his own home-based bakery and thus, Coco Bless was born.

Today, he operates Coco Bless by fulfilling orders after work and during his days off, sometimes till late at night.

Lu hopes to one day transform Coco Bless into a full-time home-based patisserie, and eventually open a pastry store in Singapore.

Swiss rolls

Some of the bakes Coco Bless offers include Lu's favourite pastry to make—the swiss roll.

Lu has modified his swiss roll's recipe to combine a Japanese-style technique, and now offers them in various flavours:

  • Matcha Roll Cake

  • Hojicha Roll Cake

  • Chocolate Roll Cake

  • Coffee Roll Cake

  • Sesame Roll Cake

Each box of swiss rolls, priced at S$22, contains two rolls measuring approximately 13cm each.

Photo via Coco Bless

Matcha Swiss Roll | Photo via Coco Bless

Hojicha Swiss Roll | Photo via Coco Bless

Other bakes

Besides swiss rolls, the home-based bakery also sells Specialty French Cream Cakes, Mille Crepe Cakes and Mousse Cakes.

Here are the flavours for the Specialty Fresh Cream Cakes (S$55 for a six-inch cake):

  • Strawberry Shortcake

  • Mango Shortcake

Strawberry Shortcake | Photo via Coco Bless

The Mille Crepe Cake Series (S$55 for a five-inch cake, S$75 for a seven-inch cake) comes in two flavours as well:

  • Matcha Crepe Cake

  • Hojicha Crepe Cake

Matcha Crepe Cake | Photo via Coco Bless

Matcha Crepe Cake | Photo via Coco Bless

Hojicha Crepe Cake | Photo via Coco Bless

Hojicha Crepe Cake | Photo via Coco Bless

Lastly, Mousse Cakes (S$58) are available in:

  • Chocolate Crumble Cake

  • Pink Grapefruit Light Cheesecake

Chocolate Crumble | Photo via Coco Bless

Details

Photo via Coco Bless

No minimum order is required, and delivery charges range from S$8 to S$15 depending on your location.

An additional charge of S$5 applies to areas like Tuas and Sentosa.

Delivery is free for orders over S$100.

Alternatively, you may opt for self-collection at Pasir Ris.

Find out more about Coco Bless or place an order by sending a direct message on Instagram here.

Top photos via Coco Bless Patisserie

