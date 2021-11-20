Back

Vaccinated people can visit vaccinated patients/residents at hospitals & care homes from Nov. 22

Unvaccinated people will only be allowed to visit or have visitors under exceptional circumstances.

Jane Zhang | November 20, 2021, 02:39 PM

Events

CapitaLand Malls: A Jolly Molly Christmas

11 November 2021 - 31 December 2021

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

In-person visits to hospitals and residential care homes will resume starting Nov. 22, with enhanced Vaccination-differentiated Safe Management Measures (VDS) in place.

This was announced by the Multi-Ministry Taskforce on Saturday (Nov. 20).

In-person visits to hospital wards have been suspended since Sep. 24, and on Oct. 21, the suspension on visits to hospitals and residential care homes was extended until Nov. 21.

Enhanced VDS for in-person hospital and care home visits

"The strict implementation of such VDS measures will minimise the risk of outbreaks, which may otherwise jeopardise the lives of vulnerable patients and residents and affect the operating capacity of our hospitals and residential care homes," MOH said.

In-person visits will only be allowed if the patient/resident and their visitors are all fully-vaccinated.

Visitors allowed into the hospitals and care homes have to show a valid negative Antigen Rapid Test result obtained within the last 24 hours of each visit.

Visitors who have recovered from Covid-19 within 270 days of their visit are exempted from the pre-visit testing requirements.

Each patient will be allowed to register up to two visitors for each admission, and only one visitor will be allowed at the bedside at any one time.

Patients who are critically ill will be allowed five registered visitors for each admission, with two visitors allowed at the bedside at any time. Each patient can receive up to two visits per day, with each visit lasting 30 minutes.

As a concession, medically-ineligible patients/residents and visitors will also be allowed in-person visits.

via MOH.

Exceptions

For patient/residents and visitors who are not fully vaccinated, in-person visits will only be allowed under "exceptional circumstances" on a case-by-case basis, as advised by the hospitals and care homes.

These "exceptional" circumstances include patients who are in critical condition, paediatric patients, birthing or post-partum mothers, and patients who require additional care support from caregivers, such as inpatients who have mental incapacities or family members who are undergoing caregiver training to better care for their loved ones after hospital discharge.

These measures does not apply to individuals seeking medical care from hospitals.

Other updates:

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo via Facebook / Tan Tock Seng Hospital. 

1,931 new Covid-19 cases & 13 deaths reported in S'pore

Today's update.

November 20, 2021, 11:36 PM

Rare sighting of 2 adult Sambar deer & a fawn foraging during daytime in S'pore

Very lucky.

November 20, 2021, 11:02 PM

List of hawker centres & coffeeshops where groups of up to 5 can dine in from Nov. 23

More hawker centres and coffeeshops will have the VDS system in place by end-November.

November 20, 2021, 07:58 PM

Man who left wife's parcel at Northpoint City's Wok Hey very thankful staff kept it, or wife will 'kill' him

Make Yishun great again.

November 20, 2021, 07:39 PM

Trial to vaccinate children aged 5-11 in S'pore could start as early as next week

There are around 150 participants.

November 20, 2021, 06:02 PM

Pregnant at 15, I spent my younger years running away from everything. Now, I want to help others like me.

I am healing from the trauma of everything that I went through: an abusive relationship, working as a KTV hostess to make ends meet, and suicidal ideation.

November 20, 2021, 05:00 PM

M'cyclist, 21, taken to hospital after accident along TPE, family looking for witnesses

Police investigations are ongoing.

November 20, 2021, 04:07 PM

Gan Kim Yong: S'pore-Johor land VTL to start with limited quota, more details to be revealed next week

The priority is to allow families who have been separated across the border since the start of the pandemic to reunite.

November 20, 2021, 03:03 PM

Vaccination-differentiated measures expanding to libraries, selected community centre activities from Dec. 1

Expansion of Vaccination-Differentiated Safe Management Measures.

November 20, 2021, 02:24 PM

Up to 5 pax allowed to gather & dine in from Nov. 22, regardless of household

Huzzah.

November 20, 2021, 02:21 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.