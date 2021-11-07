Back

Hong Lim hawker sells restaurant-worthy duck confit at S$10 & mala shrimp pasta at S$7.50

Affordable.

Fasiha Nazren | November 07, 2021, 11:32 AM

The Singaporean food repertoire is expanding beyond the likes of chicken rice, bak chor mee and prata, if enterprising hawkers keep coming up to push the boundaries.

Hawker Eddy Wan is one of those who doesn't serve your usual local fare.

Modern western food at hawker centre

Instead, the chef-owner of Eddy's at Hong Lim Market and Food Centre serves modern Western fusion cuisine.

The 41-year-old chef comes with years of experience, as he has worked in restaurants since he was 19 and spent three years as a private chef in France on a superyacht.

According to a Straits Times article, Wan quit his job as the head chef of a soba restaurant chain in August 2020 to open his own hawker stall.

S$10 and below

While modern Western fusion cuisine may seem uppity, the menu at Eddy's is relatively affordable with mains ranging from S$7.50 to S$10.

One of its bestsellers includes the mala shrimp spaghetti (S$7.50), a fiery bowl of pasta with toppings like broccoli, shrimp and mushroom.

The duck confit (S$10) is another popular option that sells out fast.

One can have it served with aglio olio spaghetti or mashed potato.

Another best seller is the chicken chop with laksa spaghetti (S$8.50).

You can see Eddy's menu here:

Details

531A Upper Cross Street #02-52 Singapore 051531

Opening hours: Mondays to Fridays: 10:30am to 3pm, closed on weekends

Top image from @iammeryl and soonfan.jong on Instagram.

