Occupation-themed Hello Kitty plushies selling at S$29.90 in S'pore from Nov. 16

Earlier in March, Marina Bay Sands (MBS) reignited the Hello Kitty craze with their wedding plushies.
That's not the end for Hello Kitty plushie collectors.
Convenience stores Cheers and FairPrice Xpress are launching limited edition, occupation-themed Hello Kitty plushie from Nov. 16 across four weeks.
Limited edition occupation-themed plushies
This "first in the world" collection will feature Hello Kitty in four outfits - nurse, police, master chef, and Cheers crew member.
Nurse launching Nov. 16
Police launching Nov. 23
Master chef launching Nov. 30
Cheers crew member launching Dec. 7
Each week, only 50 plushies are available at each store.
Each plushie retails at S$29.90.
You can also purchase each plushie at a discounted rate.
With every S$5 spent at any Cheers and FairPrice Xpress outlets islandwide, you can receive one stamp.
With six stamps, you only need to top up S$14.90 to buy the plushie.
With four stamps, you need to top up S$19.90 to purchase the plushie.
Click here to locate Cheers outlets and here to locate FairPrice Xpress outlets.
Top images by Cheers and Fairprice Xpress and Jemuel Toledanes via Google Maps.
