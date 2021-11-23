Netflix's new Korean thriller series 'Hellbound' beats 'Squid Game' in initial release

South Korean fantasy thriller series "Hellbound" has taken over "Squid Game" as the most popular show on Netflix.

According to The Korea Times, "Hellbound" topped Netflix's global chart within a day of its release on Nov. 19.

"Squid Game", on the other hand, took eight days in September 2021 to reach the same spot.

"Hellbound" has become the most-watched Netflix show in 24 regions including Korea, Hong Kong, Indonesia and Belgium, while ranking third in the U.S., as reported by Korea JoongAng Daily.

It is currently ranked number one in Netflix Singapore.

The show also has a perfect 100 per cent rating on Rotten Tomatoes, higher than Squid Game’s 94 per cent. We expect the figure to fluctuate, though.

Of course, with Squid Game's insane viewership, we doubt "Hellbound" has overtaken it on the whole.

One could also attribute Hellbound's success in part to the former, which has piqued an even greater worldwide interest in Korean media.

More about the show

"Hellbound" takes place in a fantasy version of earth, where supernatural creatures from hell materialise to condemn humans to hell.

The show deals with topics like life and death, sin and punishment, the clash of ideals among humans, and between humans and God.

The series, which has six episodes, stars Yang Ik-june, Yoo Ah-in, Kim Hyun-joo, Park Jeong-min, and Won Jin-ah.

It is written and directed by Yeon Sang-ho, who also created the original webtoon.

Yeon is known internationally for directing live-action films "Train to Busan" and its sequel, "Peninsula".

Watch the trailer for "Hellbound" here:

