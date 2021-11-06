Back

100,000 healthcare workers will get S$4,000 cash award for fighting Covid-19: Ong Ye Kung

Ong said this was an appropriate thing for MOH to do.

Matthias Ang | November 06, 2021, 11:16 AM

Around 100,000 healthcare workers will each receive a monetary award of S$4,000 for their involvement in the fight against Covid-19, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung announced in a Facebook post on Nov. 5.

Includes staff at public healthcare clusters

This includes staff at the public healthcare clusters that run acute hospitals, community hospitals, polyclinics and eligible publicly-funded community care organisations such as nursing homes.

Ong added that while such an award might not reflect the "tremendous efforts" of the workers, it was an appropriate thing for the Ministry of Health to do.

In addition, the ministry will also grant a S$10,000 award to each eligible Public Health Preparedness Clinic (PHPC) — which Ong said was the "first port of call for many patients" — to be shared amongst the clinics' staff, he added.

Previously announced that MOH was "seriously looking" into a monetary award in Parliament

Earlier this month, on Nov. 1, Ong said in Parliament that MOH was "seriously looking" monetary award for healthcare workers.

He highlighted that this particular group of frontline workers bore a "disproportionate responsibility" as Singapore's last line of defence against the Covid-19 pandemic.

As such, a monetary award was the least that could be done in recognising their commitment and the stress that they had been facing.

Top photo by SingHealth Community Hospitals via Ong Ye Kung Facebook

