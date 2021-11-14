Back

Founder of 'Healing the Divide' anti-vax group engages lawyer M Ravi to start legal proceedings against S'pore Govt

YouTube had previously removed Iris Koh's videos for violating its community guidelines.

Andrew Koay | November 14, 2021, 06:10 PM

Iris Koh, the woman behind Singapore's "Healing the Divide" group, intends to take the government to court for violating her human rights.

In a Nov. 13 Facebook post, her lawyer, M Ravi, announced that he had been instructed by the prominent vaccine sceptic to "commence judicial review proceedings".

According to the litigator, he is also representing similar litigants in an attempt to "restrain the state from further human rights violations via the Covid-19 inhumane, life threatening, degrading and oppressive measures that violate our fundamental guarantees to right to life and liberty under Article 9 and various other articles of the constitution (sic)."

Article 9 of Singapore's Constitution pertains to fundamental liberties.

Amongst its clauses, is one that reads: "No person shall be deprived of his life or personal liberty save in accordance with law."

Content taken down from YouTube

"Healing the Divide" — an anti-vaccination or vaccine-sceptic movement — had recently seen its content removed from Google-owned YouTube for violating its community guidelines.

In a press release on Nov. 7, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said that the YouTube channel had a history of posting and sharing content that "perpetuates falsehood and misleading information about Covid-19 and vaccines."

"The government takes a serious view of the deliberate communication of these falsehoods and will not hesitate to take action against those who put the public's health and well-being at risk by spreading misinformation about Covid-19 and vaccines."

MOH also observed that Facebook has previously suspended Koh’s account more than once for violating their community guidelines.

Koh on the other hand, claims that her videos simply warn people about the dangers of vaccination.

In his Facebook post, Ravi said that he had known Koh as a friend for more than 20-years.

"For the record, I'm doing this probono for the people of Singapore whom I dearly love and for humanity as a whole here and elsewhere," he added.

