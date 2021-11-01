Back

85 critically endangered Hawksbill turtles hatched on Sentosa on Oct. 31, 2021

Nice.

Nyi Nyi Thet | November 01, 2021, 12:42 PM

Some 85 critically endangered Hawksbill turtle hatchlings emerged from their nest on Sentosa’s Siloso Beach last night.

All pictures courtesy of Sentosa Development Corporation

The hatchlings were safely released into the sea at about 6:30am today, after a check on their health by Sentosa Development Corporation’s (SDC) Environmental Management team.

The Hawksbill turtle eggs at Siloso Beach hatched 58 days after their nest was discovered on September 3, 2021.

According to an SDC spokesperson, a temporary “home” was built over the in-situ nest within a day of the discovery to keep the eggs safe from natural predators such as monitor lizards and crabs, human encroachment, as well as other potential disturbances during the incubation period.

SDC also conducted periodic checks to ensure that the nest was safe.

Here are the turtles setting off.

Nice.

Image courtesy of SDC

