Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu to attend COP26 in Glasgow

Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu will be attending the 26th Conference of the Parties (COP26) climate conference in Glasgow, UK, from Nov. 7 to Nov. 13.

According to the ministry's press release, Fu will co-facilitate ministerial consultations on Article 6 of the Paris Agreement with her Norwegian counterpart at the invitation of Alok Sharma, the President of the COP26.

The article sets out provisions for cooperative mechanisms targeted at reducing emissions, with measures such as carbon markets.

During her time there, Fu will also be responsible for delivering Singapore's National Statement, attend high-level events, and hold meetings with her counterparts and other key personalities.

Officials from agencies in the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Climate Change will be accompanying Fu to Glasgow.

COP26 agenda

At COP26, countries will discuss ways to strengthen the momentum of global climate action, scale up support and climate finance for developing countries, and enhance adaptation actions.

Countries are also expected to finalise the guidance for operationalising Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, which remains an unresolved issue under the Paris Agreement Work Programme.

"Imperative" to agree on Article 6 "soon"

In a recent post about her meeting with Portuguese Deputy Minister and Secretary of State for Energy, Fu said that it was "imperative" that all parties come to an agreement on Article 6 "soon", to "avoid fragmentation of carbon market instruments".

Fu mentioned Singapore's commitment to the Paris Agreement and the 2030 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, and highlighted the Singapore Green Plan 2030 as an example.

Fu mentioned in another post on Nov. 5 that Singapore is "determined to take bold climate action" as part of the Singapore Green Plan.

Top image via Grace Fu/Facebook & UK COP26 Website