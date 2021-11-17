Some users in S'pore still having issues with Grab super app & Grab Driver app

Singapore users of the Grab super app and Grab Driver app continued to face problems on Wednesday, Nov. 17, the second day of service disruption on the platform.

In Singapore, food delivery riders had to put up with the Grab Driver app's buggy interface, as some struggled to complete their delivery on the app, which kept looping, while others had to reboot and refresh the app to get it to work correctly.

Regional problem

But it appears this issue is not just a local one, as around the regional, other users face similar down times.

CNA reported some users in Southeast Asia, as far as Malaysia and Indonesia, were still unable to use the platform by Wednesday, after problems first cropped up at dawn on Tuesday, that also affected users in the Philippines and Thailand.

In its statement, Grab, a Singapore-based company, said some of its services were "degraded" after experiencing an issue with a planned upgrade to one of its systems.

It added in its Nov. 17 statement: "Our core services have been up and running since late yesterday morning, and our users and partners have been able to use Grab services per normal."

"However a small segment may still experience minor issues as we work on completing the upgrade."

Delivery partners affected

Grab also apologised and said it is providing support to its affected partners, who are the drivers and riders who rely on the app to make money: "We're sorry for any inconvenience caused, and are communicating with our partners who have been affected to ensure full support to them."

In a closed Facebook group for Singapore Grab delivery riders, multiple issues were flagged on Wednesday by some who appeared to still have trouble using the app properly.

One comment said:

Today cannot work ah, app issue still not yet totally fix😮‍💨😮‍💨 😮‍💨

Another commenter posted a screen shot showing a completed delivery with a S$0 payout.

