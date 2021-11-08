Back

Google Maps launches new feature with 6,800km of cycling trails in S'pore, 1st in Southeast Asia

The result of an uptick in interest in cycling over the years.

Ashley Tan | November 08, 2021, 01:08 PM

Events

Takashimaya Department Store Home & Living Sale

25 October 2021 - 25 November 2021

Household & Interior Departments, B1, Takashimaya Department Store, 391 Orchard Road

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Cyclists in Singapore, good news.

Google Maps has launched a new cycling navigation feature, and Singapore will be the first in Southeast Asia to enjoy it.

New feature

The update arrived on both Android and iOS for desktop and mobile Google Map users in Singapore on Nov. 8.

The new feature includes 6,800km of cycling trails and biking directions, all of which are outlined directly on the app.

Cyclists can also view step-by-step cycling directions spanning an island-wide network of linear green corridors linking major parks and nature areas across Singapore, dedicated cycling paths and recommended bicycle-friendly roads.

The feature will also help cyclists avoid expressways and tunnels, which not only poses a danger to users, but is an offence under the Road Traffic Act.

Photo from Google

Other useful elements include tracking one's trip progress with turn-by-turn navigation, being able to receive ETA updates in real-time, and finding out the elevation of the route.

Around 500km of data was provided by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) and the National Parks Board (NParks).

Increasing interest in cycling over the years

The feature is a result of an uptick in interest in cycling.

Head of Geo Partnerships of South East Asia at Google, Cordula Oertel, said that there has been a "huge spike" in Google searches for cycling routes in Singapore, with a 75 per cent increase from 2020, and 400 per cent from 2019.

Not only does the cycling feature offer commuters an eco-friendly transport option to consider, Deputy Group Director of LTA's Active Mobility Group, Kenneth Wong, states that it complements Singapore's Walk Cycle Ride vision and expanding Islandwide Cycling Network.

The launch of more cycling directions on Google Maps will also help users explore the country's green spaces more easily, Group Director of Parks East at NParks, Chia Seng Jiang, added.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo from NParks / FB and Google

Japan records zero daily Covid-19 deaths for the first time in 15 months

Japan has done very well since the peak recorded at the end of the Olympic Games.

November 08, 2021, 12:57 PM

Man drowns after falling into sea at East Coast Park while packing fishing gear

He was dragged back to shore by fellow anglers, but could not be resuscitated.

November 08, 2021, 12:14 PM

Superga x Tiong Bahru Bakery collab sees 3 limited edition sneakers launching Nov. 13

If you're hungry for some limited-edition sneakers.

November 08, 2021, 12:13 PM

Badminton: S'porean Yeo Jia Min finishes 2nd in Germany

She beat formidable opponents to reach the finals.

November 08, 2021, 05:31 AM

Badminton: S'porean Loh Kean Yew emerges as men's singles champion in Germany

He beat five players ranked higher in the world rankings than him.

November 08, 2021, 05:15 AM

M'sia PM writes to S'pore PM seeking leniency for M'sian drug trafficker set to hang on Nov. 10

But the Malaysia PM said he would not interfere with Singapore's judicial process.

November 08, 2021, 04:44 AM

S'pore retiree says work from home exploited after finding non-peak-hour gym packed & unshaven friends in malls

The previous generation and this generation have very different ideas about employment.

November 08, 2021, 12:20 AM

2,553 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore & 17 deaths reported on Nov. 7

This brings the total number of cases to 218,333.

November 07, 2021, 11:54 PM

Commuter captures strange Paddle Pop sky at Tuas Link MRT station

So colourful.

November 07, 2021, 11:18 PM

Marina One eatery can use some public support, trains special needs & disadvantaged youths for F&B industry

Youths here are taught the necessary skills for the industry.

November 07, 2021, 08:36 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.