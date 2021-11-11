Back

38% of S'porean SMEs surveyed believe they wouldn't have survived without digital platforms

According to a report launched by Temasek, Google, and Bain & Company.

Jean Chien Tay | November 11, 2021, 02:33 PM

Events

Cellarbration Year End Warehouse Sale

01 November 2021 - 31 December 2021

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

38 per cent of Singaporean small and medium and enterprises (SMEs) thought they would not have survived Covid-19 without selling on digital platforms.

This is according to the e-Conomy SEA 2020 report, a multi-year research program launched by Google, Temasek and Bain & Company, which covers the internet economy of six Southeast Asian countries.

Merchants believe digital platforms helped them survive during Covid-19

In comparison, a slightly lower average of 35 per cent of SMEs across all the Southeast Asian countries covered -- Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, , Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam --  felt the same.

The country with the highest percentage of merchants who indicated this was Malaysia, with 43 per cent of them believing digital platforms helped them survive during the pandemic.

In addition, the majority of the 3,000 Southeast Asian SMEs that were surveyed believed that online platforms deliver positive impact, though about 30 per cent of them opined that it was "too expensive" to adopt digital platforms.

Meanwhile, 82 per cent of the businesses surveyed anticipate over half of their sales to come from online sources in the next five years, and 84 per cent expect over half of their supply purchases to happen online in the same duration.

Its sixth edition, this is the first time the report has included a section to SMEs in the region, surveying 3,000 businesses in the six countries.

This year's report covers five leading sectors in the internet economy, such as e-Commerce, transport and food, online media, online travel, and financial services, as well as two "nascent" sectors -- healthtech (healthcare technology) and edtech (educational technology).

E-commerce experienced biggest growth

While last year's internet economy was described as "resilient" amid challenging circumstances due to Covid-19, the e-Conomy report described this year's situation as a "resurgence" due to strong economic rebound.

Singapore's Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) in 2021 is expected to hit US$15 billion (S$20 billion), a 35 per cent year-on-year surge. The e-commerce sector is the leader of the pack, reporting a growth of 45 per cent.

Meanwhile, the transport and food sector grew by 35 per cent, online travel grew by 28 per cent, and online media reported a growth of 15 per cent.

According to Rohit Sipahimalani, the Chief Investment Strategist at Temasek, the pandemic has led to accelerated and enduring digital adoption in Southeast Asia, which has propelled the internet economy in the region to new heights.

He added that Singapore will continue to play an "integral role" in driving growth in the region's internet economy as a gateway for funding and talent, and an attractive tech hub.

Southeast Asia GMV to hit US$1 trillion by 2030

The report also forecasted that the internet economy in Southeast Asia could reach US$1 trillion (S$1.35 trillion) GMV by 2030, as the region enters the "Digital Decade" and undergoes "seismic shifts" in consumer and merchant behaviour.

For context, the GMV for 2021 sits at US$174 billion (S$234.67 billion).

According to the report, sectors such as e-commerce, online grocery, transport and food, and online media are expected to drive the growth.

Related story:

Top image via Negative Space/Pexels

Teen, 16, allegedly attacked man with knife after heated argument in Punggol, victim suffered cuts to neck

A 16-year-old male will be charged in court on Nov. 12 with voluntarily causing grievous hurt by a dangerous weapon.

November 11, 2021, 02:17 PM

Tickets to JJ Lin's in-person charity concert in S'pore on Nov. 27 & 28 only available through balloting

You can still catch the concert via live stream on Nov. 28.

November 11, 2021, 01:28 PM

124 arrested at KTV birthday party in M'sia over suspected triad activity and drug use

Ages ranging from 15 to 70.

November 11, 2021, 12:56 PM

90 residents evacuated after PAB catches fire at Macpherson HDB corridor

A SCDF paramedic assessed two persons for breathing difficulties, but they refused conveyance to the hospital.

November 11, 2021, 12:31 PM

S'pore man started making cheeseburgers to fulfil wife's cravings. He now sells them for S$10.90 each

So, this is love.

November 11, 2021, 12:25 PM

TraceTogether app update has animated otter & green background for faster verification

Cute!

November 11, 2021, 12:24 PM

SIA flight tickets from S'pore to KL rise to S$616 for 2022 CNY period

Specific details about the VTL have yet to be announced.

November 11, 2021, 12:23 PM

Woman, 34, allegedly uses family member's TraceTogether token to go out while on self-isolation, gets arrested

She will be charged in court on Nov. 12.

November 11, 2021, 12:06 PM

S'pore family in mourning gives elderly man red packet after he danced along during funeral send-off

His actions confused some bystanders at first.

November 11, 2021, 11:51 AM

11 hair care deals you don’t want to miss at Guardian’s 11.11 mega sale from Nov. 11 - 17, 2021

Buy one, get one free on hair colour products.

November 11, 2021, 10:55 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.