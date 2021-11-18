Din Tai Fung creates ginger chocolate lava buns for Christmas, costs S$2 each

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
Another Christmas menu item has been announced: the Steamed Chocolate Nutty Ginger Lava Bun by Din Tai Fung.
At S$2 each, the soft bun is filled with ginger-infused chocolate lava that gives off a "sweet and subtle spiciness," according to the Taiwanese restaurant chain.
The dessert is finished off with a sprinkling of chopped roasted peanuts for textural contrast.
The seasonal and limited-time item will be available at all outlets from Nov. 22 to Dec. 31, 2021, while servings last.
Top image via Din Tai Fung
