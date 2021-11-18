Back

Din Tai Fung creates ginger chocolate lava buns for Christmas, costs S$2 each

Year-end things.

Mandy How | November 18, 2021, 03:23 PM

Events

CapitaLand Malls: A Jolly Molly Christmas

11 November 2021 - 31 December 2021

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Another Christmas menu item has been announced: the Steamed Chocolate Nutty Ginger Lava Bun by Din Tai Fung.

At S$2 each, the soft bun is filled with ginger-infused chocolate lava that gives off  a "sweet and subtle spiciness," according to the Taiwanese restaurant chain.

Photo via Din Tai Fung

The dessert is finished off with a sprinkling of chopped roasted peanuts for textural contrast.

The seasonal and limited-time item will be available at all outlets from Nov. 22 to Dec. 31, 2021, while servings last.

Top image via Din Tai Fung

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello break up after 2 years

They're still friends though.

November 18, 2021, 03:07 PM

If every city is as green as S'pore, that would go long way in mitigating climate change: Jane Goodall

Goodall said that bringing nature into the city is a "step very much in the right direction".

November 18, 2021, 02:48 PM

STB clarifies safe distancing ambassadors were measuring restaurant's air quality, not noise levels

SDAs carry out a variety of tasks.

November 18, 2021, 02:43 PM

S'pore's 2022 Year of the Tiger coins available for pre-order from Nov. 18, 2021

Penny for your thoughts?

November 18, 2021, 02:09 PM

Schools in India's Delhi close as smog envelops city

The concentration of PM2.5 was 51.9 times higher than the WHO safety guidelines.

November 18, 2021, 01:33 PM

South Korea hits record number of Covid-19 cases after relaxing restrictions

The country may consider going into a "circuit breaker" again if ICU capacity is stretched.

November 18, 2021, 01:33 PM

TikToker highlights 3-hour check-in queue & 10 minute pool time on Royal Caribbean cruise

There were also good parts of the trip.

November 18, 2021, 01:30 PM

S'pore woman, 20, allegedly forged vet bill, cheated about 60 people into donating to save stray cat

She has been arrested, and police investigations are ongoing.

November 18, 2021, 12:50 PM

Australia returns 500,000 doses of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine to S'pore ahead of schedule

More than 84.2 per cent of individuals aged 16 and over are now fully vaccinated in Australia, as of Nov. 17. 

November 18, 2021, 12:15 PM

S'pore to South Korea VTL flight: A step-by-step guide to the travel process

What we personally experienced.

November 18, 2021, 11:45 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.