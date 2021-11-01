Geylang Serai Market shut down for 3 days before Deepavali due to Covid-19

Geylang Serai Market is closed for three days from Monday, Nov. 1 till Wednesday, Nov. 3, before Deepavali on Thursday, Nov. 4.

This was after Covid-19 cases were detected there over the past seven days.

The National Environment Agency (NEA) said in a statement on Sunday evening, Oct. 31 that Covid-19 cases have emerged among shopkeepers and other workers at the market.

The closure was implemented after consulting with the Pasar Geylang Serai Merchants’ Association, NEA added.

The venue would be closed to facilitate deep cleaning and disinfection.

Rumours of the closure appeared on social media as early as Saturday afternoon.

The rumours were confirmed later the same day.

The closure comes at an inopportune time for the busy market.

The three days leading up to Deepavali have traditionally been a peak period for stallholders.

There were snaking queues of customers waiting to enter the market on Sunday morning, but by afternoon, many of the shops closed and customers dwindled.

