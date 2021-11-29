Back

8m-tall cupcake Ferris wheel, giant candy canes & apple Christmas carriage at Gardens by the Bay till Jan. 3, 2022

Ending your year on a sweet note.

Zhangxin Zheng | November 29, 2021, 11:58 AM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Gardens by the Bay’s Christmas floral display Poinsettia Wishes opened last Friday (Nov. 26).

This Christmas-themed floral display will feature larger-than-life sweet treats till the end of the year.

At the flower dome, here's what you can look forward to from now till Jan. 3 next year:

A stunning 8m-tall cupcake Ferris wheel

A playful candied apple Christmas carriage and giant candy canes

Adorable gingerbread decorations in the shape of animals found in the Nordic region

Festive plants such as poinsettias, cyclamens, skimmias, violas, hellebores and real Christmas trees.

At the launch

Sim Ann, Senior Minister of State for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs & Ministry of National Development, launched the floral display with the ambassadors from four Nordic Embassies in Singapore last Friday.

The floral display and complementary activities were supported by the four Nordic Embassies -- Royal Danish Embassy, Embassy of Finland, Royal Norwegian Embassy and Embassy of Sweden.

Senior Minister of State, Ministry of Foreign Affairs & Ministry of National Development Sim Ann tours Poinsettia Wishes floral display at Gardens by the Bay.

In addition to the beautiful Christmas set up, there will also be Finnish Santa meet-and-greet sessions, musical performance in partnership with the Norwegian Cultural Centre, and a St Lucia choir performance by the Swedish Women's Educational Association International.

In the coming weeks, about 800 beneficiaries will also be engaged through workshops during this festive season.

Discounts for healthcare workers

As a tribute to healthcare workers, Gardens by the Bay is partnering with Temasek Foundation to offer discounted entry into Flower Dome and Cloud Forest.

Healthcare workers can spend time with their loved ones and purchase up to four tickets at 50 per cent off, for visits from Dec. 13, 2021 to end-March 2022.

Details of Poinsettia Wishes

Where? Flower Dome, Gardens by the Bay

When? Nov. 26 2021 - Jan. 3, 2022 (9am to 9pm)

Follow and listen to our podcast here

All images via Gardens by the Bay

Subway S'pore launches plant-based chicken sandwich, available till Jan. 18, 2022

Yum.

November 29, 2021, 12:15 PM

Moderna CEO urges people to get vaxxed against Omicron variant, new vaccine ready early 2022

The current vaccines may be enough to stave off infection, but still being studied.

November 29, 2021, 12:01 PM

PM Lee welcomes M'sian PM Ismail Sabri at Woodlands Checkpoint as land VTL launches

First meeting between the two prime ministers in three years.

November 29, 2021, 11:56 AM

Ex-Mediacorp actor Jeff Wang reunites with Mark Lee & Yvonne Lim in Taiwan

More than 20 years of friendship.

November 29, 2021, 11:28 AM

PM Lee: 4G team will pick next S'pore PM 'well before' next general election

Date of next general election not settled yet, but 4G team will pick leader by then, PM Lee said.

November 29, 2021, 03:37 AM

The Netherlands finds 13 cases of Omicron Covid-19 variant among South Africa travellers

This could just be the tip of the iceberg.

November 29, 2021, 03:32 AM

747 new Covid-19 cases & 11 deaths reported in S’pore

The weekly infection rate is 0.69.

November 28, 2021, 11:27 PM

Omicron variant: Launch of VTLs with Qatar, Saudi Arabia & UAE deferred until further notice

This is in view of their proximity as transport nodes to the affected African countries.

November 28, 2021, 11:05 PM

Pet supplies shop staff rescues parasite-ridden wild pigeon in Geylang, feeds it Evian water & bread

An act of kindness.

November 28, 2021, 07:57 PM

HK bakery Hang Heung opening 4th outlet at AMK Hub in Dec. 2021

Moving into the heartlands.

November 28, 2021, 07:49 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.