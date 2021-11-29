8m-tall cupcake Ferris wheel, giant candy canes & apple Christmas carriage at Gardens by the Bay till Jan. 3, 2022

Gardens by the Bay’s Christmas floral display Poinsettia Wishes opened last Friday (Nov. 26).

This Christmas-themed floral display will feature larger-than-life sweet treats till the end of the year.

At the flower dome, here's what you can look forward to from now till Jan. 3 next year:

A stunning 8m-tall cupcake Ferris wheel

A playful candied apple Christmas carriage and giant candy canes

Adorable gingerbread decorations in the shape of animals found in the Nordic region

Festive plants such as poinsettias, cyclamens, skimmias, violas, hellebores and real Christmas trees.

At the launch

Sim Ann, Senior Minister of State for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs & Ministry of National Development, launched the floral display with the ambassadors from four Nordic Embassies in Singapore last Friday.

The floral display and complementary activities were supported by the four Nordic Embassies -- Royal Danish Embassy, Embassy of Finland, Royal Norwegian Embassy and Embassy of Sweden.

In addition to the beautiful Christmas set up, there will also be Finnish Santa meet-and-greet sessions, musical performance in partnership with the Norwegian Cultural Centre, and a St Lucia choir performance by the Swedish Women's Educational Association International.

In the coming weeks, about 800 beneficiaries will also be engaged through workshops during this festive season.

Discounts for healthcare workers

As a tribute to healthcare workers, Gardens by the Bay is partnering with Temasek Foundation to offer discounted entry into Flower Dome and Cloud Forest.

Healthcare workers can spend time with their loved ones and purchase up to four tickets at 50 per cent off, for visits from Dec. 13, 2021 to end-March 2022.

Details of Poinsettia Wishes

Where? Flower Dome, Gardens by the Bay

When? Nov. 26 2021 - Jan. 3, 2022 (9am to 9pm)

All images via Gardens by the Bay