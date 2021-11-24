Gardens by the Bay Christmas Wonderland 2021 has 2-storey carousel from Dec. 3, 2021-Jan. 2, 2022

Gardens by the Bay's Christmas Wonderland is returning from Dec. 3, 2021 to Jan. 2, 2022.

This year, guests can expect light displays, carnival games and a light and sound show at the physical event.

Eight light displays

Christmas Wonderland 2021 will feature eight light displays.

This includes the 20.5m-tall Spalliera, the 44m-long Walk of Stars light tunnel, and 30m-long Enchanted Bridge.

Here's a peek at some of them:

Tinsel Castle

Enchanted Bridge

Magical Carriage by The Tiara Society

Spalliera

Walk of Stars by GrabPay

Mistletoe Alley Market

Guests can also visit the Mistletoe Alley Market, a European-style festive hut where one can shop for Christmas gifts.

Vendors include Happy Hut, Candescent Box, Dollop Photobooths, Sofnade and more.

Carnival games and carousel

It wouldn't be a Christmas Wonderland without the carnival games.

Games include Fishy Fishy, Darts, Blockbuster and Bowling.

Visitors can also hop on the Venetian Double Storey Carousel which is hand-painted by craftsmen in Europe.

Tickets for the ride costs S$10 per person and S$5 for each adult accompanying a child (12 years and below).

Tickets have to be pre-booked online.

Garden Rhapsody light and sound show

Visitors can also enjoy the merry season with the Garden Rhapsody light and sound show.

The show will feature Supertree lights dancing to festive tunes.

Details

From Dec. 3, 2021 to Jan. 2, 2022

Total of four sessions daily, with hourly slots from 6:30pm to 10:30pm

All attractions are subject to the prevailing safe management measures implemented by the government

Pre-purchase of tickets online required

Tickets from S$7

According to Christmas Wonderland's website, SingapoRediscovers vouchers can be used to purchase bundles from Gardens by the Bay, which includes admission to Christmas Wonderland.

Top image from Gardens by the Bay.

Follow and listen to our podcast here