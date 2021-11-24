Traveller quota for S'pore-M'sia land VTL will be reviewed weekly: Gan Kim Yong

The Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) across the Causeway between Singapore and Malaysia will be launched on November 29.

Unable to revert back to pre-Covid-19 number of travellers across Causeway

Minister for Trade and Industry, Gan Kim Yong said today (Nov. 24) during a doorstop interview that the number of travellers who will be allowed to use Singapore- Malaysia land VTL will remain limited to about 1,400 to 1,500 travellers each way for now.

Currently, the first phase of the Singapore-Malaysia land VTL will only be for open for citizens, permanent residents, or long-term pass holders of the country they are entering.

For example, a Malaysian citizen working in Singapore may use the land VTL to return to Malaysia. Similarly, a Singaporean citizen working in Malaysia can travel back to Singapore via this VTL.

This also means that using the land VTL for vacation breaks — as in the case of a Singaporean citizen currently in Singapore intending to visit Johor Bahru for the day — will not be allowed during this initial phase.

"It is probably not possible for us to revert back to the pre-pandemic situation where we have maybe more than 100,000 people travelling across the Causeway every day," said Gan.

He went on to say that it will take some time before that can be achieved.

However, the minister also said that the situation will be reviewed every week "to see whether there is a scope for us to increase the capacity on a weekly basis".

For now, Singapore will continue to monitor the infection rates in both countries.

If the countries' infection rates remain stable, there will be more scope to progressively open travel lanes for more people, said Gan. This would include travellers who are not citizens, PRs and long-term pass holders in either country.

Gan also urged Singaporeans to be patient:

"I know many Singaporeans really want to visit your family members, your loved ones, or your friends over in Malaysia. and Singaporeans who are in Malaysia now also want to come back. I urge you to be patient, we need to do this progressively in a safe manner."

