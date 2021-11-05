Back

Connaught Drive & Anderson Bridge/ Fullerton Road to be pedestrian-only from end-2021

A more pedestrian-friendly civic district.

Sulaiman Daud | November 05, 2021, 01:40 PM

Connaught Drive and Anderson Bridge/Fullerton Road will be "fully pedestrianised" and off-limits to vehicular traffic to enhance the walkability of the Civic District.

In a joint press release on Nov. 5, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) and the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) confirmed that works will commence and changes to traffic arrangements will be implemented from end-December 2021.

According to the agencies:

"Once works have been completed, Connaught Drive will be fully pedestrianised as an extension of Esplanade Park and the Anderson Bridge.

Visitors will be able to enjoy a seamless walking experience amidst lush greenery between Esplanade Park, Empress Place and Padang, and easily access the historical and arts offerings of the area on foot.

This will enhance walkability and create a more pedestrian-friendly environment in the Civic District."

Screenshot from LTA/URA

Connaught Drive

Connaught Drive will be fully pedestrianised and closed to all vehicular traffic.

The coach pick-up/drop-off points will be relocated to the nearby roundabout at Fullerton Road/Connaught Drive junction to facilitate visitors’ access by coaches.

Bus stop BS 02029 will be relocated to Esplanade Drive from end- December 2021.

Bus services 75, 100, 107, 130, 131 and 167 which currently stop at the bus stop will be diverted to ply Esplanade Drive instead.

Pedestrianisation of Anderson Bridge/Fullerton Road

Anderson Bridge/Fullerton Road will be fully pedestrianised and closed to all vehicular traffic.

There will be reconfiguration works at the junctions of Parliament Place/St Andrew’s Road, Fullerton Road/Connaught Drive and Fullerton Road/Esplanade Drive to facilitate the pedestrianisation.

To maintain accessibility within the Civic District after Anderson Bridge/Fullerton Road has been pedestrianised, Parliament Place will reopen to all vehicular traffic from end-December 2021.

However, the other half of Fullerton Road (indicated in the circle below) will still be accessible by vehicles.

Screenshot by Sulaiman Daud.

These plans were first announced at the Ministry of Transport’s Committee of Supply debate in March this year. Feedback has been sought over a four month period beginning in May 2021, yielding "useful suggestions". The agencies will continue to take into consideration feedback to improve "placemaking and wayfinding" in the precinct.

There are also plans to delineate open spaces within the pedestrianised area to host outdoor programmes for visitors.

Posters at MRT stations, like City Hall, have been put up to inform pedestrians of the upcoming changes.

Screenshots from LTA/URA.

Top image from LTA/URA.

