Back

Free edible seeds in vending machines at FairPrice Xtra Vivocity & Parkway Parade, while stocks last

Green thumbs up.

Fasiha Nazren | November 18, 2021, 10:52 AM

Events

CapitaLand Malls: A Jolly Molly Christmas

11 November 2021 - 31 December 2021

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

If you enjoy growing your own vegetables, here's something you can look out for.

Free edible seed packs

NTUC FairPrice is distributing edible seed packs at FairPrice Xtra Vivocity and Parkway Parade.

Varieties include Thai basil, spring onion, okra, chives, spinach and more.

Photo from NTUC FairPrice.

Only 600 packs

Do note, however, there are only 600 edible gardening seed packs and they are available while stocks last.

The seeds are redeemable via the vending machines near the check-out areas of the two outlets.

Photo from NTUC FairPrice.

Mini pots and potting soil are also available for purchase at the FairPrice outlets.

Top image from NTUC FairPrice.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Roast meat boss pranked into delivering roasted pig to Malay household in Tampines

He waited four hours outside the house.

November 18, 2021, 10:44 AM

Jack Neo apologises for transgender actress being named 'Amanda Man' in 'Ah Girls Go Army' movie

The actress, Kelly Kimberly Cheong, raised the issue with the director after backlash online.

November 18, 2021, 02:40 AM

3,474 new Covid-19 cases & 7 deaths reported in S'pore on Nov. 17

The total number of cases reported thus far has risen to 244,815.

November 17, 2021, 11:41 PM

System which alerts drivers to wildlife crossing roads to be installed at Rifle Range Road

The development of the system for Rifle Range Road will start in the first half of 2022.

November 17, 2021, 08:40 PM

I found out for myself that you might not need metal braces to correct your teeth alignment problems

I was relieved that my nagging teeth problems can be fixed with clear aligners.

November 17, 2021, 08:00 PM

Retired S'pore hawker wins Lazada million dollar condo after buying S$3.41 aloe vera gel & nasi lemak voucher

Add to cart now.

November 17, 2021, 07:44 PM

Some users in S'pore still having issues with Grab super app & Grab Driver app

Second day in a row problems surfaced.

November 17, 2021, 07:29 PM

Westwood Primary School canteen to serve halal plant-based food every Wednesday from 2022

Healthier and more environmentally-friendly.

November 17, 2021, 07:05 PM

What is data analytics, & why should you consider joining the industry?

It’s not that hard to make the jump.

November 17, 2021, 07:00 PM

Installation of new ERP on-board units delayed 2 years till 2023 due to microchips shortage

New ERP system can wait.

November 17, 2021, 06:45 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.