Free edible seeds in vending machines at FairPrice Xtra Vivocity & Parkway Parade, while stocks last

If you enjoy growing your own vegetables, here's something you can look out for.

Free edible seed packs

NTUC FairPrice is distributing edible seed packs at FairPrice Xtra Vivocity and Parkway Parade.

Varieties include Thai basil, spring onion, okra, chives, spinach and more.

Only 600 packs

Do note, however, there are only 600 edible gardening seed packs and they are available while stocks last.

The seeds are redeemable via the vending machines near the check-out areas of the two outlets.

Mini pots and potting soil are also available for purchase at the FairPrice outlets.

Top image from NTUC FairPrice.

