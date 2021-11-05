Back

F45 fitness studio in Serangoon Garden apologises for racially insensitive Deepavali video

The video has drawn flak from many online.

Fiona Tan | November 05, 2021, 02:18 PM

Events

Takashimaya Department Store Home & Living Sale

25 October 2021 - 25 November 2021

Household & Interior Departments, B1, Takashimaya Department Store, 391 Orchard Road

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The F45 fitness studio in Serangoon Garden has issued an apology after it came under fire for putting up a racially insensitive video during the Deepavali festive period.

Racially insensitive video on Deepavali

The fitness studio, which is part of a chain, uploaded a 14-second Instagram Story video featuring two women.

In the short video, the two women, presumably members of the studio, could be seen shaking their heads side to side, while saying "Happy Deepavali".

Other voices can be heard laughing in the background.

Whilst doing the head movement, one of the women said: "My head/ hair cannot turn".

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Wake Up, Singapore 🇸🇬 (@wakeupsingapore)

Studio apologises

While the Instagram Story is no longer on the studio's Instagram page, it was reposted by Facebook page Wake Up, Singapore.

The video have since garnered over 400 comments criticising it for being insensitive.

In response to the video, the Serangoon Garden South F45 branch put up a statement on their Instagram Story.

The note said that while the branch does "many fun videos" with their members, their intention was never to "make fun, or hurt anyone's feelings".

The branch apologised and said it was "very sorry for the mistakes" and hoped to seek the public's forgiveness.

You can read F45 Serangoon Garden full statement below:

"F45 has always been a family friendly place to exercise and we do many fun videos with our members. However we have received feedback that this video is racially insensitive. Our intentions were never to make fun or hurt anyone's feelings. Deepavali is the festival of lights and love.

We are very sorry for the mistakes and hope to seek your forgiveness."

Image screenshot from @f45_training_serangoongdnsouth/Instagram

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image from @wakeupsingapore/Instagram and @f45_training_serangoongdnsouth/Instagram

Dog attempts to rescue man from wild boar at Pasir Ris Park, but leaves soon after

A netizen said the dog is part of a pack that often chases away boars from members of the public.

November 05, 2021, 07:01 PM

31st SEA Games will be held in Vietnam from May 12-23, 2022

Supposed to be held from Nov. 21 to Dec. 2 this year.

November 05, 2021, 06:55 PM

Standard Chartered S'pore Marathon to welcome 4,000 runners in person, a first since 2019

To be held on Dec. 4 and 5, 2021.

November 05, 2021, 06:51 PM

Heist-like game in Ang Mo Kio lets you grab all electronic items for 15 minutes at S$55 per bag

Bags are provided.

November 05, 2021, 06:22 PM

Balenciaga selling S$1,590 running shoes that look *really* similar to Asics shoes

Money running out of my pocket fast.

November 05, 2021, 05:47 PM

A no-holds-barred review: S$2 IKEA charcoal hotdog can't be eaten in 1 mouth

Ask not why IKEA made its hotdog black, but how it did it.

November 05, 2021, 05:38 PM

Xu Bin squandered S$20,000 in 2 months during secondary school days, after mother left him in S'pore

He had spent the money to make merry and treat his friends.

November 05, 2021, 05:16 PM

COP26: China slams US for 'empty slogans', Biden says Xi's no-show is a 'big mistake'

The blame game begins.

November 05, 2021, 04:37 PM

S’pore construction company treats its 500 workers to biryani dinner, gives ‘red packets’ for Deepavali

Bringing festive joy to workers during the pandemic.

November 05, 2021, 04:23 PM

Chinese tennis star censored after accusing former top Communist Party leader of sexual assault

All traces of discussion on Weibo had been removed.

November 05, 2021, 03:43 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.