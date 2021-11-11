These vending machines in malls will let you donate to 15 different S'pore charities

We are fast approaching the year end season and if you're in the mood to share your blessings, then you might want to check out this exciting campaign by digital wealth platform Endowus.

Endowus has placed 12 vending machines in four shopping malls across Singapore to facilitate donations.

Unlike a conventional vending machine which dispenses goods, these vending machines — called Giving Machines — allow users to choose tangible gifts such as food and stationery, or programmes, such as rehabilitation sessions with patients and educational therapy and pay for it with a donation (either S$5, S$10 or S$20).

They can also select which beneficiary their donation goes to.

For each donation, the donor will receive a giving card which indicates the amount donated as well as the potential good that it can pay for.

The Singapore-based fintech startup hopes to raise S$50,000 dollars from the Giving Machines, which will provide financial assistance to the following beneficiaries:

Aidha

Boys’ Town

Care Corner Singapore Limited

Centre for Fathering Limited

Children's Aid Society

Children's Wishing Well

Extra•Ordinary People

The Food Bank Singapore Limited

Make-A-Wish Foundation (Singapore) Limited

New Life Stories Limited

NTUC-U Care Fund

RSVP Singapore

Rainbow Centre Singapore

The Red Pencil

TTSH Community Fund

This campaign is a collaboration between Endowus, UOL Group and Marina Square (which provided the locations for the vending machines), Reinvend Solutions Pte Ltd. (for the supply of the vending machines) and Giving.sg (for donations received through the virtual vending machines).

You can find the Giving Machines at the following locations until December 31:

Kinex Marina Square United Square Velocity

Endowus will also launch virtual vending machines in December.

These virtual vending machines will allow people to donate directly to a charity through one of the 15 campaigns on Giving.sg.

Unlike the Giving Machines, the dollar value of donations made via the virtual vending machines will not be limited, meaning you can donate as much as you want.

Available from December 1, these virtual machines can be accessed via physical machines located in Beauty World, Clarke Quay, Farrer Park and Hougang.

Top image credit: Endowus.