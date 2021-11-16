Elderly man, 83, still fixes bicycles at Pasir Ris void deck to pay for kidney dialysis

An elderly man was spotted at the void deck of Block 423 Pasir Ris Drive 6 sitting on a small stool next to several bicycles parked neatly in a row.

It turns out, the 83-year-old man is a bicycle repairman with over 30 years' experience fixing two-wheelers, according to a post in the SG PCN Cyclist Facebook page.

The person who saw the elderly man chanced upon him in the area.

Still working at this age

The post also claimed that the man is still working now as he has to pay for his monthly kidney dialysis.

An as a result of having to undergo regular treatment, the elderly man operates out of the same spot most days, except when he has to go for kidney dialysis on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

A regular in the area

According to comments on the post, the elderly man has been operating in Pasir Ris for close to two decades.

One commenter said he supported the elderly man's business back in 2005 when he lived nearby.

However, one comment said those who wish to let him repair their bicycles should be patient as they cannot expect him to work as fast as bicycle shops that offer the same services.

Another comment said the elderly man also sells second-hand bicycles and they can support him in other ways.

The post has since received overwhelming responses, with many commenters asking about the location and wanting to offer to pay the elderly man a visit.

